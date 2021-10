City and county teaming up to build new 20-megawatt plant that is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the community For close to a decade, local leaders have pursued biomass options. Though they experienced some encouraging moments, none of the attempts ever came to fruition. Meanwhile, the debate about forest management and its impact on the escalating frequency of wildfires continues as elected leaders, forest service personnel and timber industry leaders have searched for ways to reduce forest fuel loads. City and county leaders hope to have finally found a way to positively impact both situations. They have...

