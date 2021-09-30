CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Brighter skies and milder air heading into the weekend

WKBW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some very crisp air will be in place for the Southern Tier to start the day, but temperatures will rebound back to the mid 60s with some sunshine for Friday to finish out the work week. The weekend will begin with a gusty breeze and 70s as skies stay dry, but clouds and showers will return across WNY on Sunday. The unsettles weather will keep WNY in and out of showers with temperatures within a few degrees of 70 through Wednesday.

www.wkbw.com

