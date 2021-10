Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 27 – 28,2021

09/29/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/27/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210927047 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:43 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 18:58 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:43 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:58 Synopsis: 210927048 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:08 Synopsis: 210927049 Traffic Stop Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & CREST VIEW Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 21:04 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:10 Time Completed : 20:59 Synopsis: 210927050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:56 Synopsis: 210927051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:04 Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 210927052 Wanted Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:55 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 22:47 Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 22:05 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:52 Synopsis: Officers located a male known to have an active warrant. The male was arrested on the warrant. 210927053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:59 Synopsis: 210927054 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 22:50 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:50 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:47 Synopsis: 210927055 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 23:36 Time Arrived : 23:38 Time Completed : 00:34 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 23:36 Time Arrived : 23:38 Time Completed : 00:39 Synopsis: 210927056 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:53 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 00:04 Synopsis: 210928001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:06 Time Completed : 00:29 Synopsis: 210928002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:25 Time Completed : 00:28 Synopsis: 210928003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:26 Time Completed : 01:29 Synopsis: 210928004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:15 Synopsis: 210928005 Person On Foot Incident Address : SUN VALLEY DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 03:16 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:26 Time Dispatched: 02:27 Time Arrived : 02:29 Time Completed : 02:49 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:29 Time Completed : 03:10 Synopsis: 210928006 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:29 Time Arrived : 03:43 Time Completed : 04:29 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:28 Time Arrived : 03:39 Time Completed : 03:49 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:29 Time Arrived : 03:40 Time Completed : 04:07 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:31 Time Arrived : 03:43 Time Completed : 03:30 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:30 Time Arrived : 03:41 Time Completed : 03:45 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: 03:30 Time Arrived : 03:44 Time Completed : 03:49 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 03:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:25 Synopsis: 210928007 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:38 Time Completed : 04:45 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: 04:32 Time Arrived : 04:36 Time Completed : 04:45 Synopsis: 210928008 Trespassing Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: 05:27 Time Arrived : 05:27 Time Completed : 05:53 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: 05:13 Time Arrived : 05:19 Time Completed : 05:50 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: 05:13 Time Arrived : 05:18 Time Completed : 06:06 Synopsis: 210928009 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:34 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 21ACO2978 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:34 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 21ACO2979 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:04 Synopsis: 21MCC3762 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:33 Time Completed : 21:56 Synopsis: 21MCC3763 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:33 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: 21MCC3764 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 01:33 Synopsis: 21MCC3765 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:38 Time Completed : 00:46 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/27/21` and `06:00:00 09/28/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***