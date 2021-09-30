CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Another Chilly Morning Leads To Comfortable Afternoon

By Ron Smiley
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Expect another chilly morning giving way to comfy conditions for the afternoon.

Morning lows in Pittsburgh will likely hit the mid-40s. Highs today will be near 70 degrees. Skies will be sunny after any fog lifts after the 9:00 a.m. hour. Afternoon winds will be fairly light and out of the north at around 5-10mph.

As we wrap up the month temperatures are almost exactly where you’d expect them to be.

Our average high for this time of the year is 70° with average lows for today at 50°.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

We will end the month just over a degree warmer than average. The warmest day of the month was on the 18th when we hit 85 degrees. On the 25th we bottom out at 47°, the coldest morning so far this month.

We should either tie or beat that morning low this morning.

Remember Ida? Ida amounted to 2.31” of our total 3.93” of rain this month. For the month we were +0.73”. Overall this month we failed to have much in the way of extreme weather with only two days reporting rain totals over a half-inch.

One of the stats you may overlook is the loss of daylight.

Remember we started the month with the northern hemisphere pointing towards the sun. Our hemisphere is now pointing away from the sun (the whole Autumn equinox and all) so September represents the single month with the biggest loss of daylight. On Sept. 1, Pittsburgh saw 13 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.

That number is now down to 11 hours 47 minutes.

This is a difference of one hour and sixteen minutes from the first day through the last day of the month.

We will lose an additional hour and 15 minutes of daylight in October.

Tonight the sun sets at 7:04 p.m.

The sun will set at 6:18 p.m. on October 31st.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Pittsburgh, PA
