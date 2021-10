We know this is the old Shaw Brothers store, located across from the Raymond General Store, that at one time housed the Raymond Post Office. Can anyone identify this lovely woman on the porch and give us the years of the vehicles in the photo, especially the mail truck? And can someone tell us what the pole next to the telephone pole would have been used for? We would love to try to date this photo. The phone company building is to the left of the store, and we believe that is why there are so many phone lines on the center pole, over 30 plus party lines. Any other information on this photo would be greatly appreciated.

RAYMOND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO