Chautauqua County, NY

$150 Million in HEAP Available For Those Who Didn’t Qualify for Emergency Rental Assistance

wrfalp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article$150 million in heating utility assistance has been announced by New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the funding will help low-income households that have fallen behind on their utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the regular arrears supplement is available to households who are eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and behind on their heating utility bills, but that do not qualify for the utility assistance offered by New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

www.wrfalp.com

