Blue Reflection: Second Light Interview – Heartscape, Crafting, Bonds, and More

Koei Tecmo and Gust’s 2017 RPG Blue Reflection may not have been the most high profile game of its kind, but with a blend of role playing and slice of life mechanics, it had an inherently compelling core that more than a few people enjoyed quite a bit. Its upcoming sequel, Blue Reflection: Second Light, is looking like a promising sequel, with improvements being made to everything from exploration to progression to developing bonds with characters, and if it can live up to the promises it’s making, it’ll probably be a game to keep an eye on. We recently had the chance to send across some of our questions about it to its developers, and learned some interesting details about it in the process. Below, you can read our conversation with producer Akira Tsuchiya.