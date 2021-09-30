CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Blue Reflection: Second Light Interview – Heartscape, Crafting, Bonds, and More

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoei Tecmo and Gust’s 2017 RPG Blue Reflection may not have been the most high profile game of its kind, but with a blend of role playing and slice of life mechanics, it had an inherently compelling core that more than a few people enjoyed quite a bit. Its upcoming sequel, Blue Reflection: Second Light, is looking like a promising sequel, with improvements being made to everything from exploration to progression to developing bonds with characters, and if it can live up to the promises it’s making, it’ll probably be a game to keep an eye on. We recently had the chance to send across some of our questions about it to its developers, and learned some interesting details about it in the process. Below, you can read our conversation with producer Akira Tsuchiya.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingbolt.com

Spine Interview – Characters, Combat, Balancing, and More

There’s no shortage of multiplayer games competing for everyone’s attention, so when a new one emerges that promises something new and unique, you can’t help but pay attention. Banzai Games’ upcoming team-based action title Spine is certainly making those promises. Combining hero shooter elements with team-based gameplay, stylish gun-fu combat, and a focus on cinematic action, it certainly seems to have the elements in place to deliver something interesting. Hoping to learn more about Spine, we recently reached out to its developers with some of our questions about it. You can read our conversation with the game’s producer Dmitry Pimenov below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Scarlet Nexus – Bond Enhancement Pack 1 and Update 1.04 Receive More Details

Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus is the latest title to join Xbox Game Pass, being available now for consoles, PC and cloud. During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream, the development team revealed details on the first DLC and upcoming free update 1.04. With the English trailer now available, we have a better idea of all the new content that’s coming.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Guide – How to Unlock Master Spirit Guide Mode and Increase Max HP

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is often compared to a Pixar movie, and its emotional story is worth experiencing with family and friends. That being said, if you need a bit more punishment in this action adventure title, then there are a variety of difficulty options to make that happen. You can choose from four different difficulty settings – Story Mode, Spirit Guide, Expert Spirit Guide and Master Spirit Guide. Only the first three are available when first starting the game and it’s possible to change the difficulty in the middle of a game from the Settings menu, though you’ll have to restart from your last autosave to apply the changes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Review – A Cut Above

If you’re a gamer in the western hemisphere, you couldn’t be blamed for completely missing the Xuan Yuan Sword series, but for our friends on the other side of the globe it’s a different story. The Xuan Yuan games have been enjoying a respectable popularity, especially with Taiwanese players, for over 30 years with its intriguing mix of Chinese history and mythology. The series has taken a few different forms since its debut in the Taiwanese computer gaming scene, and now is perhaps more realized than ever as a respectably-well polished narratively-driven action RPG. While this newest entry does share many common denominators with its predecessors, it also stands on its own just fine narratively, so knowledge of the previous games, thankfully, isn’t necessary.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Reflection#Game Design#Game Mechanics#Gust
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 Adds K’ to its Impressive Roster

With 39 fighters available at launch, The King of Fighters 15 is going to have a healthy roster for players to dive into right off the bat. SNK has been revealing these characters at a pretty regular clip, and Tokyo Game Show, it seems, has been a big part of their reveal plans. Hot on the heels of having confirmed series newcomer Isla as one of the fighters in the game, they’ve now revealed another fighter.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
gamingbolt.com

Back 4 Blood Launch Trailer Promises Explosive Carnage and Exploding Monsters

As the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead that we’ve all been starved for for over a decade, Back 4 Blood is a game that no few people have been keenly anticipating for a while, and that anticipation has grown more intense with each of the game’s impressive showings. And even though its release is still a little less than two weeks away, WB Games and developer Turtle Rock Studios are ratcheting up the hype with a pretty early launch trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

PlayStation Studios Could Have Other Acquisitions to Announce – Rumor

Sony’s PlayStation Studios has been having a fairly busy year with the acquisition of Housemarque (Returnal), Nixxes Software (for bringing more titles to PC) and Firesprite Studios (which is rumored to be working on a Horizon VR title). But it seems that other acquisitions could be announced in the future, at least judging from a tease by insider shinobi602 on ResetEra.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Earth Defense Force 6 Gameplay Trailer Showcased At TGS 2021

During the D3 Publisher’s stream at today’s TGS, developer Sandiot has now released new gameplay footage for its upcoming action game Earth Defense Force 6. Check out the video below for more details on the title. The trailer for the game showcases some slick action sequences, featuring multiple characters. The...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Second Light shows different aspects in the new trailer

Today, Koei Tecmo revealed not only Atelier Sophie 2, but also a new trailer for Blue reflection: second light released. This starts off cheerful and carefree, but takes a sombre turn. A girl in a strange world. A girl finds herself in a strange, summery world. Her name is Ao...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New World gems: How they work, locations, crafting, more

Once you hit a certain stage within New World, you’re going to obtain certain weapons or armor that’ll have an open gem slot. But, New World’s gems can be rather confusing at first glance if you don’t know how to obtain one. New World is Amazon’s new hit MMORPG that...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta’s PS5 Download Size is 16.8 GB

Battlefield 2042’s delay into November meant that its open beta got slightly pushed back as well, but as EA and DICE recently announced, fans won’t have to wait much longer for it. The beta kicks off on October 6 for those who pre-ordered the game, and everyone else on October 8, with pre-loads going live on October 5. So exactly how much space are you going to have to clear up for it?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Scarlet Nexus is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Today

In its recent Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 stream, Microsoft announced that Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus would be coming to Xbox Game Pass today. The action RPG was initially rumored for the service at launch but those reports were subsequently denied. Regardless, it should be available now (though other regions worldwide may have to wait till it’s live in their local time zone).
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Starfield Will Have Over 150,000 Lines of Dialogue

Though there wasn’t much by way of new reveals in the Xbox TGS 2021 presentation, Microsoft did have various announcements. Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard, who’s currently directing Starfield, also made an appearance. Howard revealed that the upcoming sci-fi space RPG would have over 150,000 lines of dialogue. It will...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Layers of Fear 3 is Being Teased, Built on Unreal Engine 5

Bloober Team has dropped a teaser trailer for its next project out of nowhere, confirming that the next Layers of Fear game is in the works. The teaser trailer, released via IGN, is a brief one, but confirms that the game is being built on Unreal Engine 5. Unlike Layers of Fear 2, it also looks like the next game in the series is going to have a lot more in common with the first game, with the psychologically disturbed painter that fans of the game know so well seemingly returning. Check out the teaser trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy