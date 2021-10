MADISON, Wis. — With new COVID-19 cases rising to levels we haven’t seen since the winter, it makes sense that anxiety over the pandemic is rising too. According to a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 41% of people reported being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or their family getting COVID-19. That’s compared to just 21% in June. The number is about the same as it was in January when new cases were comparable to current numbers.

