NYS Asking For Public’s Help in Combating Spotted Lanternfly

New York State is asking for the public’s help in tracking and combating the Spotted Lanternfly. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Director for Plant Industry Chris Logue said they’re concerned about the pest’s impact on the agricultural economy, “One of our big commodities here in New York is the grape industry and the associated wine and juice industries. But also, we’re concerned about it on some other crops as well like apples, hops, and other types of fruit.”