CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

This is the shuttered music venue Bostonians miss most

By Peter Chianca
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

"I mean, most are gone. That's a long list."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pP2DX_0cChuuhO00
Voodoo Dolls perform at The Rat (date unknown); Twin Berlin drummer James Janocha leaps into the air outside the 2013 finals of the Rock 'n' Roll Rumble at T.T. The Bear's Place; Aimee Mann performs at the Channel in 1987; the crowd dances while Brockton-based hiphop artist Luke Baris performs at Great Scott in February of 2020. Eric H. Antoniou, Aram Boghosian, Jan Housewerth, Erin Clark/Boston Globe file photos

Choosing the most-missed now-closed music venue in Greater Boston is apparently no easy task. “I mean, most are gone. That’s a long list,” responded one Boston.com reader. “RIP, Boston music scene.”

ROCKING ON:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxTNl_0cChuuhO00

Now, that particular reader’s report of the Boston music scene’s demise may be greatly exaggerated — after all, several new venues are on the docket to debut in the next year alone. But it’s true that some of the Hub’s most iconic clubs and theaters have gone the way of the dodo in recent years, and that their absences have certainly left a void.

Several hundred readers responded to our questions about Boston’s most beloved venues, and while we’ll reveal the current (and future) faves in a post this Friday (and discuss them live on Twitter Spaces this Thursday night), we thought we’d start off by showcasing our readers’ fond farewells to music spaces of yore.

So which was the spot whose closing was most lamented? It’s the one that’s best uttered with an exclamation point: “Great Scott! It felt like an original club, something that is hard to find these days,” said Rose G. of Somerville, echoing the thoughts of many Boston.com readers. “A truly independent facility that was shaped by its audience over the years. I will miss that character it had.”

In the end, it’s that 240-capacity Allston club, which shuttered during the pandemic after 44 years welcoming bands of all stripes, that seems to take up the most space in the hearts of Boston music fans. With about 23% of respondents listing it as their most-missed venue, it beat out such other iconic sites as The Rathskeller, known as The Rat (17%), The Channel (14%), and T.T. the Bear’s Place (13%). “The vibes are missed,” wrote Leah of Waltham, who threw in a sad-face emoji for good measure.

It’s worth noting that those runners-up had no shortage of boosters, though, even if they didn’t finish first. “It was a disgusting dive,” said Bill of Brighton in an apparently complimentary reference to his favorite, The Rathskellar (a.k.a. The Rat), which ruled Kenmore Square from 1974 to 1997 and featured storied appearances by acts like U2, the Talking Heads, the Police and R.E.M. “The all-ages hardcore shows were complete mayhem,” Bill noted.

As for The Channel — which hosted everyone from Roy Orbison to the Replacements to L.A. Guns during its ’80s heyday in South Boston — “the small stage with little height left the band no option but to sing right up in your face,” noted one reader. “The Channel was a music lover’s dream.”

Other venues mentioned included Avalon and RISE in Boston; Johnny D’s and Thunder Road in Somerville; and there was one lone stalwart who misses the benches at the old Foxboro Stadium.

Meanwhile, while these classic sites are gone, never fear: As noted above, there are new venues in the pipeline — among them even possibly a new Great Scott. Thanks to a crowdfunding push by its longtime talent booker, Carl Lavin, the venue — whose longtime owner, Frank Strenk, passed away in July — is working toward reopening at the former site of Pizzeria Regina at 353 Cambridge Ave.

If and when that’s finalized, you’ll read about it here — and in the meantime, below are some of the memories that Boston.com readers shared about their music memories past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCIDT_0cChuuhO00
Talking Heads performing at The Rat in Kenmore Square, January 1977. – Boston Globe File Photo

The top 5:

Great Scott, Allston. This was a much-needed small room club that helped develop and grow rising artists/bands.”

“Great Scott was an awesome spot to catch up-and-coming bands.”

“Great Scott will be missed. It was an institution and they booked great shows.” — Robert, Arlington

“Great Scott, because we don’t have any good 200-cap rooms anymore.” — Franklin, Fitchburg

“Great Scott! So many great memories from this venue and hope they open their new location soon!” — Emily, Milton

“Great Scott. The place was an institution.”

“The loss of Great Scott is … great. I am hoping the revival at the old Sports Depot pans out.” — Dave, Boston

The Rat — obvious reasons.” — Kevin, Allston

“The Rat (Bunratty’s, a close second) for so many classic shows and showcase of out-of-town talent.”

“So many gone, it’s hard to pick. Despite the rough-around-the-edges vibe and acoustics, I miss The Channel. I liked the convenience of a large roadhouse style venue with parking! And easy access from the highway. The Seaport and/or Fort Point needs a new music venue.” — Richard, Beverly

“The Channel always had the best bands.” — Frank, North Reading

“The Channel in Boston. Dirty water at its finest!”

“The Channel. South Boston. One night you could see the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the next The Fresh Prince, Will Smith. They covered the spectrum of talent and the venue was a no-frills gem. Many times it was a sweat box. It held about 1,400 people. It seemed so much smaller because shows were often oversold. Also, the small stage with little height left the band no option but to sing right up in your face. The Channel was a music lover’s dream.”

T.T. the Bear’s Place. You could go there every night of the week, there would be at least four bands playing you never heard of, and at least two of them would be fantastic. Not sure if it was seeing Boy Wonders first show there or Smackmelons final show there that stands out the most.” — Chris Z., Boston

“T.T. the Bear’s was an institution! The first time I saw my favorite band The National was here! This was before they were well known, probably about 2005?!!!” — Dominique, Woburn

“T.T. the Bear’s … It was just a simple and fun space to see outstanding bands up close. Loved seeing Social Distortion there many moons ago!” — Lance, Arlington

Avalon in Boston. The memories of sticky floors and up-close shows are intense.”

“Avalon, so close and great energy going through the crowds.”

“Avalon. It was just too clubby for words, but it worked!” — Lorian, Brighton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwRbR_0cChuuhO00
Alanis Morissette performs at Avalon on Lansdowne Street on October 26, 1998. – Thomas James Hurst/Boston Globe file photo

The rest:

Johnny D’s [Somerville]. Hometown venue and I’ve done standup comedy there.” — Chris M., Somerville

“Johnny D’s in Davis Square. Johnny D’s was a throwback to another era; stepping inside felt timeless like you were stepping into a space that lived in a time all its own, separated from the world outside. The music was diverse and knew no borders, Johnny D’s brought in so many performers that could rarely be heard, not only in the city but also performers who rarely performed in the United States at all. Among all this world class music Johnny D’s never lost its part in the local community — coming inside always felt like being at home amongst friends.” — Robert from Cohasset

Derringers, Brockton and Showcase Live, Foxborough — only live venues on the South Shore that were affordable.”

“I miss Harpers Ferry in Allston Rock City. I know it’s still a music venue, but the Brighton Music Hall just doesn’t have the same charm. I also miss Great Scott and TT’s in Cambridge. All awesome places to catch local music.” — Matt, Canton

“Seeing Jeff Buckley at Bill’s Bar was amazing. Alice in Chains at The Channel in South Boston was surreal.”

What’s Boston’s best current music venue? Follow @bostondotcom on Twitter and find out when we reveal the results Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on Twitter Spaces!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBrK8_0cChuuhO00

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Best Large Music Venue

It can be a challenge to keep up with the stadium's name changes, but whether it's called America West Arena, US Airways Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix Suns Arena, or now, Footprint Center, there's no place we'd rather see a big show. This year, downtown Phoenix's biggest indoor sports and concert event center finally got a makeover to match its many moniker changes; the $230 million renovation completed in early 2021 includes new suite levels, more comfortable and sleek black pleather seats, a family-friendly food hall on the upper concourse, a state-of-the-art sound system, and new video screens. With a capacity of more than 18,000, it's the best place to see the biggest national and international touring acts, from The Eagles and Guns N' Roses to Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.
PHOENIX, AZ
Itemlive.com

Town wants no part of Boston’s ‘Methadone Mile’

SAUGUS — Elected officials and residents expressed their strong opposition Thursday morning to a proposal from the City of Boston, which aims to clean up its so-called “Methadone Mile” by The post Town wants no part of Boston’s ‘Methadone Mile’ appeared first on Itemlive.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Marijuana festival hits Boston Common

Emerson students grabbed their stashes and lined Boston Common on Saturday, joining the crowds gathered for a fair of marijuana and cannabis-related paraphernalia. The Boston Freedom Rally has been hosted by the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition since 1989. The fair, formerly known as “Hempfest,” had been hosted continuously until last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person activities. This year, however, the organization ensured that the event would be held on Boston Common once again, allowing Boston citizens to come out in accordance with local guidelines.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Waltham, MA
City
Cohasset, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
Cambridge, MA
Entertainment
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Woburn, MA
Cambridge, MA
Government
City
Allston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Fitchburg, MA
City
Brockton, MA
Boston, MA
Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Entertainment
City
South Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Live 95.9

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Orbison
Wicked Local

Canton woman, 31, dies in Boston double shooting

A Canton woman died as a result a double shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police say. The woman, identified as Tayne Perkins, 31, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A man who was also shot was hospitalized in stable condition. They were shot at 9 p.m....
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Workers return trash to the street at Haymarket

Construction workers this week are putting back the bronze trash that commemorates Haymarket, removed a couple of years ago to make way for a nearby construction project. Adam Castiglioni caught some of the action at Blackstone and Haymarket streets today (and Adam Balsam watched yesterday). Mags Harries Asaroton was initially...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Venue#Music Hall#Ians#Harpers Ferry#U2#Greater Boston#Boston Com#Hub#Rathskeller#The Rat#Channel#T T The Bear S Place
Boston Globe

Essaibi George takes shot at Wu over hometown, campaign style

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George of Dorchester sparked a fury Thursday after she attempted to draw stark distinctions between herself and her mayoral rival Michelle Wu on their leadership style, presence in the city’s neighborhoods, and homegrown bonafides. Essaibi George began an interview on Boston Public Radio on Thursday by...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Everybody is from somewhere else. Being born and raised in Boston isn’t a qualification for mayor

In my 26 (Yikes!) years covering Boston, I’ve written eleventy times about how the city — and its municipal voting patterns — are stuck in the past. I don’t want to write about the Old Boston vs. the New Boston anymore. And I certainly don’t want to have to unpack the ludicrous notion that being born and raised in a city jammed with newcomers makes one a more credible candidate to run the place. We should be beyond that by now.
BOSTON, MA
Salem News

City orders couple to remove roosters

BEVERLY — Anita and Brian Deeley live on 19 acres, deep in the woods at the end of a dirt road in Beverly Farms, where they make their living raising bees and chickens. The Deeleys’ relative isolation, however, has not been enough to avoid what has turned into a public dispute with the city. The Beverly Board of Health has ordered the couple to remove the roosters that they keep on their property, saying the presence of the noisy male chickens violates the couple’s city-issued permit.
BEVERLY, MA
WWLP

Don’t say farewell to the Big E just yet…

WEST SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- This weekend is the last weekend of the Big E before it closes for the 2021 season in western Massachusetts. The last Friday of the fair drew in 113,827 people. This is a record for the third Friday of the fair according to Eastern States Exposition officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WBUR

Booster Shots Are Rolling Out In Massachusetts, And A Possible Shutdown Looms In Washington

This is the Radio Boston rundown for September 28. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The U.S. government faces a possible partial shut down at midnight Thursday. Here in Massachusetts, a government shutdown could mean that thousands of local, non-essential federal employees eventually stop getting paid. Why these looming potential crises? It's a battle for leverage on infrastructure. We discuss with Massachusetts Congresswoman and Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbostonpost.com

Afghan Refugees Arrive In Massachusetts

The first refugees are here — and the state will have to take in more of them than originally thought. A family of three from Afghanistan landed at Logan Airport in Boston late last week, and a family of five arrived on Sunday. They are staying in a Boston-area hotel for the time being, but will be settled in Worcester County in central Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy