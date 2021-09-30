Letter: Enemies seek to divide and conquer
We! A simple, strong word. In a single sentence, “We the people,” it carries the strength of a nation born. That is worth pondering as enemies of the United States seek to divide and conquer us, to sever our connection to “We.” How are they doing it? Their strategy is really pretty simple. They frame all our issues in the terms of “Me,” a basic tactic in the strategy of divide and conquer. They convince us we are being taken advantage of or abused in some form, so we end up thinking in terms of me instead of we.www.goskagit.com
