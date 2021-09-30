25-under-25: Bam Adebayo at No. 6
Bam Adebayo has quickly become one of the most dynamic centers in basketball, and the 24-year-old’s growth will be key to Miami’s pursuit of an NBA title. A full appreciation of Bam Adebayo begins with the understanding that he isn’t a first option. The Heat’s 24-year-old Swiss-Army knife center doesn’t singlehandedly lift his team into the top 10 in offensive or defensive efficiency, nor is he currently built to carry the night-to-night burden of leading an NBA offense. Get past those shortcomings — both of which he shares with 99 percent of NBA players — and there’s little not to like about the way Adebayo affects winning on both ends of the floor.fansided.com
Comments / 0