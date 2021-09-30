25-under-25: Bam Adebayo at No. 6

The Miami Heat will certainly need Bam Adebayo to be the best version of himself in this upcoming season. If he can be, then they will certainly be title contenders. That includes him being as aggressive on offense as humanly possible, but also that same tenacious defense he’s been known for. He’ll be asked to continue to make plays for his teammates, but then he’ll also have someone to make a few plays for him now, with Kyle Lowry in tow and another guy who makes them a title contender.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO