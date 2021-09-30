CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six More Games Are Available Today With Xbox Game Pass (September 30)

Cover picture for the articleIt's Game Pass day! We've got four more games entering the service today, with the highlights being the highly-anticipated addition of Marvel's Avengers as well as some surprise announcements this morning, including Scarlet Nexus! In addition, we've also got two extra games launching day one with Xbox Game Pass as well.

