Americus, GA

Homecoming Celebrations

By TRACY K. HALL
Americus Times-Recorder
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have Facebook and some really great friends, you have seen Southland is celebrating homecoming this weekend! The Academy has been having great fun throughout the week and will carry the festivities through the weekend. Everyone who has ever called Southland home, and even those who haven’t, are invited to come celebrate the school’s rich legacy and their optimistic future. The Raiders will be taking on Southwest Georgia Academy’s Warriors at Harvey Simpson Stadium on Friday 10.1 at 7:30pm. There will be dancing at Southland’s gym the next evening, 10.2.21.

#Homecoming Celebrations#Southland#Academy#Raiders

