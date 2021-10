WALLER, TX – An early morning crash claimed the life of a driver near Waller on Wednesday. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving on FM 2920 when he failed to stop at the end of the road and crashed into the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the vehicle to fly over the tracks and flip over –– causing the vehicle to end up on the other side of the road. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

WALLER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO