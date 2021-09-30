Back 4 Blood Launch Trailer Promises Explosive Carnage and Exploding Monsters

Following the reveal of The Witcher: Blood Origin from last year and several additional reveals afterwards, Witcher fans finally got their first behind-the-scenes look at the new Netflix series during Netflix's TUDUM event. Netflix showed off a preview of the show that takes place long before the events involving Geralt of Rivia that viewers familiarized themselves with by watching The Witcher. It's not a full-on look at the new show filled with clips and scenes to look forward to and is instead a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, but it's better than not seeing anything about the show at all.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO