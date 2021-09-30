CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Back 4 Blood Launch Trailer Promises Explosive Carnage and Exploding Monsters

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead that we’ve all been starved for for over a decade, Back 4 Blood is a game that no few people have been keenly anticipating for a while, and that anticipation has grown more intense with each of the game’s impressive showings. And even though its release is still a little less than two weeks away, WB Games and developer Turtle Rock Studios are ratcheting up the hype with a pretty early launch trailer.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo World Report

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Launching Summer 2022

The major expansion our hunters have wanted. Monster Hunter Rise's expansion will come with the heat of the sun. A trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak aired to open today's Nintendo Direct, and it will be out in summer 2022. New locations, stories, and quest ranks will be included in the expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Here are the Back 4 Blood Xbox achievements

We have just picked up the Back 4 Blood achievement list. There are 55 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Welcome to the Apocalypse Good luck out there, you're gunna need it. 10. Paid the Toll Complete The Devil's Return. 15. This Round's On...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Fisti-Fluffs launch trailer

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Playfellow Studio have put out a trailer for Fisti-Fluffs, their physics-based cat fighter. The title lands today on Switch. With no humans in sight, the cats are bored—and you know what that means? That’s right. It’s time to tussle! Pounce, hiss, flail, and claw your way through the kitty kingdom to prove your wobbly cat “is best cat.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Xbox Series X#Wb Games#Turtle Rock Studios#Xbox Game Pass
ComicBook

Lost Judgment Launch Trailer Released

After releasing in an early access format just a few days back, Sega and developer RGG Studio have today properly launched Lost Judgment around the world. The game, which is a sequel to 2019's Judgment, takes place within the same world as RGG Studio's Yakuza franchise. And to celebrate today's launch, the studio has now also released a new trailer that gives prospective players a better idea of what the title will have in store.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sable - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Sable, and get a look at the world and more. Sable is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Chernobylite the bleak launch trailer

The Farm 51 also has the launch trailer Chernobylite released. This gets in the mood for the survival horror title with dark scenes. Chernobylite launches today for PS4 and Xbox One. The versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X will follow later.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Red Arcueid Trailer

Project Lumina has Melty Blood: Type Lumina Red Arcueid trailer, introducing the new playable character Red Arcueid (voice by Ikumi Hasegawa). Here’s a brief rundown on the character, via the game’s official site:. Due to the effects of coming back from a “certain accident”, her vampiric impulses and overwhelming desires...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendoeverything.com

Staxel Switch launch trailer

Staxel, a creative farming and village life game, has landed on Switch and we have a new trailer to celebrate. The title was first made available on September 23. For more on Staxel, check out the following overview:. Welcome to Staxel, a quaint island full of charming characters, with bugs...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Plane Effect launch trailer

The time-and-mind bending adventure game The Plane Effect has come to Switch, and publisher PQube and developer Innovina are promoting the trailer with a launch trailer. Switch just got the game this week. Here’s an overview with additional information:. A time-and-mind bending adventure game…. It’s your final day at the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Revealed by Netflix

Following the reveal of The Witcher: Blood Origin from last year and several additional reveals afterwards, Witcher fans finally got their first behind-the-scenes look at the new Netflix series during Netflix's TUDUM event. Netflix showed off a preview of the show that takes place long before the events involving Geralt of Rivia that viewers familiarized themselves with by watching The Witcher. It's not a full-on look at the new show filled with clips and scenes to look forward to and is instead a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, but it's better than not seeing anything about the show at all.
TV SERIES
IGN

Lost Judgment - Official Launch Trailer

Unravel a series of mysterious cases in Ijincho, Yokohama with street-fighting detective Yagami and his partner, Kaito. Lost Judgment takes us to a Tokyo district court in which a serious case is unfolding, but it's unclear how everything pieces together. Lost Judgment is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

New World Promises Adventure And Action With Launch Trailer

After being hit with several delays, Amazon Game Studio’s flagship video game, New World, has launched. The MMORPG has been a long time in development, and has managed to garner a lot of attention already. The game hit a whooping 628,000 concurrent players on Steam, though user reviews are somewhat mixed. Whether you’ve jumped in or are just curious, Amazon has a launch trailer to try and entice you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise - Official Steam PC Trailer | TGS 2021

Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Steam on January 12, 2022. The Steam version will launch with a variety of optimizations for PC, including 4K, high-res textures, uncapped framerates, 21:9 ultrawide support, and more. Try out the Monster Hunter Rise Demo on Steam starting October 13, 2021. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Sound Mind - Launch Trailer

Get ready to uncover the truth behind what happened to the town of Milton Haven in the first-person psychological horror game, In Sound Mind, available now for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Watch the unsettling launch trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

A Juggler’s Tale launch trailer

The cinematic puzzle-platformer A Juggler’s Tale has launched, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Switch owners can pick up the title now. For more on the title, check out the following overview:. A Juggler’s Tale is a cinematic puzzle-platformer. Play as Abby, the marionette, and make your way...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Back 4 Blood PC System Requirements Confirmed

Back 4 Blood fans have been waiting on the game’s release this coming month. However, those on the PC platform might have also been waiting to ensure that their PC could run the game efficiently. While players have been able to play the game through beta’s, it was only yesterday that Turtle Rock Studios finally unveiled the PC system requirements to run Back 4 Blood. Find out now if your gaming PC can handle the game when it launches.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Earth Defense Force 6 Gameplay Trailer Showcased At TGS 2021

During the D3 Publisher’s stream at today’s TGS, developer Sandiot has now released new gameplay footage for its upcoming action game Earth Defense Force 6. Check out the video below for more details on the title. The trailer for the game showcases some slick action sequences, featuring multiple characters. The...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy