The Rylander Theatre is open again. Let us entertain you. If the walls of the historic Rylander Theatre could talk what a fantastic tale we would hear. The venerable theatre is observing its centennial this year, an historic milestone in its colorful history that is being celebrated with an outstanding Centennial Series of performances announced this week by Maggie McGruther, president of the Friends of the Rylander, the fund raising branch of the theatre.