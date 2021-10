Do not look now, but both Ponte Vedra and Nease are riding high and carrying their share of the momentum as part of their current winning streaks headed into week six. The week six slate of games includes the Sharks (3-2, 1-1) hosting Fleming Island, while the Panthers (4-1, 2-0) welcome in First Coast. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.