Report: Fetterman, Lamb back fracking as U.S. Senate race heats up | Thursday Morning Coffee

Good Thursday Morning, Fellow Seekers.

In a development that will depress and disappoint, but not particularly surprise progressives, two of the Democratic Party’s top tier candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania have said they’d oppose a ban on natural gas exploration in the Keystone State.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has said a ban on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, would turn off voters, while U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17th District , has said he backed President Joe Biden partly because of the Delaware Democrat’s refusal to endorse a total fracking ban, according to E&E Daily , a publication focused on the energy industry.

As the industry-focused publication notes, Fetterman’s and Lamb’s view on natural gas exploration is a rare policy intersection between two candidates who are traveling very different paths in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination next year.

Lamb , a former Marine and federal prosecutor, is a well-known centrist. Fetterman , who’s been racking up the frequent flyer miles on MSNBC , has positioned himself a the preeminent progressive in the Democratic nominating contest.

Republican Sean Parnell , a western Pennsylvanian who’s also among the pack of candidates looking to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. , similarly opposes a ban on fracking — a view that makes sense in a part of the state where the gas industry holds significant political sway.

“There really is no strong pro-environment major candidate in the race,” Keystone College political scientist Jeff Brauer told E&E News , “which, of course, in turn, most likely means that the next Pennsylvania U.S. senator will be pro-fracking to some degree.”

Opposition to natural gas exploration, which can lead to water pollution and other environmental contamination , tends to be stronger in the overwhelmingly blue Philadelphia suburbs, which the eventual Democratic nominee will need to carry, if he or she hopes to win the general election in November 2022.

Another of the other top tier Democrats in the race, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia , supports a moratorium on fracking. Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh , another Democratic hopeful, said in 2014 that she supported a moratorium, but now backs Biden’s approach, E&E News reported.

Despite a stalemate over the reconciliation bill, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is still a go , Roll Call reports.

