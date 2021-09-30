CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
There’s not being into birthdays and then there’s not being into birthdays. The first lot really do just want to go for a couple of pints. The others think they want to go for a couple of pints, but then realise they want ALL their nearest and dearest there. And a round of pizzas as well. If you or someone you know falls into the second category, then fear not. There are a load of options in London that don’t end in you being assaulted by sparklers wedged into a chocolate ganache. Nor do they involve a lonely packet of salt ’n vinegar and a beverage of your choice.

