Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do

Gyu-Kaku is a Japanese barbecue restaurant in Brickell, and one of those places where you cook your own meat, seafood, or veggies on a little grill in the center of the table. This happens to be one of the few spots in Miami where you can do that, which is why it can be a good weeknight dinner or casual date spot to mix things up, especially if you’re sick of the many expensive, upscale restaurants in Brickell. Just don’t expect the best Japanese barbecue you’ve ever had. The food hovers around average to slightly above average, and the atmosphere is a little too dull for us to suggest coming here when you want a fun night out.

