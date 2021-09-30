CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Spanos, the Dragons, and the New Singapore

By Remonda Kirketerp-Møller
financemagnates.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the famous Cypriot folk tale, ‘Spanos and the Forty Dragons’, a young man sets out to prove his bravery to the people of his village by killing forty dragons who cut off the village’s water supply. Using little more than his wits, Spanos (which, according to the tale, means ‘the one who cannot grow a beard nor moustache’) tricks the dragons into believing he is stronger than they are, a better hunter, and even protected by a magic ointment. Wishing to become like him, the dragons allow Spanos to pour boiling-hot resin over them, killing them on the spot. Spanos later diverts the stream back to his village and returns triumphantly to his home.

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldairlinenews.com

StarLux Airlines launches a new route to Singapore

StarLux Airlines officially launched its inaugural flight between Singapore and Taipei today (September 23). Once again, the airline achieves a significant milestone despite the pandemic following the opening of new routes to Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila earlier this year. STARLUX will initially operate two flights per week. The schedule is listed below.
LIFESTYLE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
finchannel.com

How many people have died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine?

Last month we published our first statistics on the number of fully vaccinated people who had subsequently died from COVID-19. They showed the risk of death involving COVID-19 was consistently lower for people who had received two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccination. However, there has also been some inaccurate speculation about the number of people who have died as a result of an adverse reaction to one of the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Donaldson
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
althealthworks.com

The Truth About Almond Milk: Industry Insider’s Shocking Admission.

There’s no way to sugar coat this: industrialized, pasteurized and GMO-fed dairy products are simply a mucus-causing, disease-fueling cocktail marketed as the would-be saviors to fight osteoporosis. For many of us, almond milk seems like the perfect replacement. It turns out it may not be the case, at least considering...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cypriot#Goliath
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Pets
Washington Post

The U.S. posted a huge reward for a suspected drug kingpin in Guinea-Bissau. But capturing him is complicated.

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — The suspected drug trafficker was supposed to be on the yacht. American agents posing as Colombian cocaine traffickers tried to lure Antonio Indjai — then the leader of this tiny coastal nation’s military — into international waters eight years ago with a million-dollar payout, but he was known to be paranoid. The ex-general sent someone else to fetch the cash, authorities say, and has evaded capture ever since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
go955.com

Singapore reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since April last year. A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
c21media.net

Celestial Tiger to launch new movie channel in Singapore

NEWS BRIEF: Hong Kong-based channel operator Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE) is lining up a new channel dedicated to Asian movies, in partnership with Singapore’s largest telco and pay TV operator, Singtel. CM+ will debut on Singtel TV on October 1 and will sit alongside CTE’s existing movie channels Celestial Movies...
MOVIES
Variety

WarnerMedia Opens New Hub in Singapore, Eyeing Launch of HBO Max in Asia

WarnerMedia has opened a new regional hub for Asia, excluding China and Japan, which officially opened on Friday and will be a stepping stone to launching HBO Max in its first Asian markets in the future. The opening signals the full integration of WarnerMedia’s business in the region that includes Warner Bros., HBO and Turner brands. “More than just a new workspace, [our new flagship office] brings together the most incredible parts of our diverse business — from ‘Harry Potter’s’ Wizarding World to Looney Tunes, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ — under one roof for the first time,” said Clement Schwebig,...
TV & VIDEOS
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore’s GLP seeks US$2.5b for new China logistics fund

(Sept 22): GLP Pte, a private equity-backed logistics operator and investor, plans to raise as much as US$2.5 billion for a new fund, betting Chinese consumer spending will underpin demand for modern warehouses. The Singapore-based asset manager said capital raised for GLP China Logistics Fund III, its third fund focusing...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Frustration with new COVID curbs as Singapore moves to open up

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s reimposition of coronavirus restrictions to buy time to prepare to live with the disease has been met with some rare frustration as the government walks a fine line between reopening and preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed. Singapore has largely kept the virus at bay since last...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy