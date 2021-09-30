Former Miami Herald headquarters in Doral sells for $27.25M

ANF Group, Inc., a full-service construction firm providing construction management, general contracting, development, and design-build services to the South Florida market, is entering its 40th year in business with a strong pipeline that includes several significant residential and healthcare projects, and an optimistic outlook for the South Florida construction industry. Founded in 1981, the award-winning firm is perhaps best known for building the $80 million Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, the $50 million Nova Southeastern University Center for Collaborative Research Facility in Davie, and for its work on approximately 150 different projects for Memorial Healthcare System. Most recently completed Baptist Health’s new 112,000-square-foot medical facility in Plantation, offering access to a full range of integrated health and wellness services under one roof. While continuing to maintain its healthcare-sector focus, the firm has also expanded into multifamily, residential, and industrial spaces over the last decade. Projects currently under construction include: • Canopy Park/500 Alton, a three-acre public park at the gateway to Miami Beach, for developers Terra Group and Crescent Heights • Broward Sheriff’s Office Training Center, an 80,000-square-foot property with administrative offices, auditorium, Fire Rescue simulation labs, a repel tower, indoor firearm ranges and ‘Memorial Lobby’ dedicated to the victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting • Vista Verde at Sunrise, a 288-unit apartment community in Sunrise for developer Rilea Group • Village View, a 100-unit affordable senior apartment community in the Flagler Village section of Fort Lauderdale, for developer Housing Trust Group • Miramar Medical Office Building II, a 126,000-square-foot facility with an ambulatory surgical center, for Memorial Healthcare System "Our milestone anniversary is an opportunity for us to reflect on our accomplishments, contributions, and the future and evolution of construction," said Al Fernandez, President of ANF. "The COVID pandemic presented some clear challenges for the overall construction industry, with the disruption of supply chains and rising costs, but overall, the outlook remains positive.” “Florida continues to attract new residents,” he continued, “and this is prompting the demand for new medical facilities outside the normal bounds of hospitals as well as more multifamily housing and industrial/warehouse space. With no signs of slowing down, the construction sector in South Florida is thriving, and ANF Group will remain at the forefront, providing exceptional construction service to South Florida's development community for years to come.” ANF is a family-owned and operated business led by Alberto Fernandez, Jr., Nelson Fernandez, and Alberto Gil. The company's commitment to providing exceptional quality and customer service remains at the core of its identity. While the company has grown significantly in the last decade, the principals continue to abide by a strict business practice put in place long ago – the firm will not accept any sizable project unless it can guarantee that one of the three principals can be integrally involved. Based in Davie, Florida, ANF currently has 67 employees. ANF’s philanthropy is a big part of who ANF and the Fernandez family are. The firm established the Peaceful Haven Ranch Group Homes in Fort Lauderdale. This facility provides care for residents who suffer from developmental disabilities. The company was one of the founding members of the ANF Group Tour de Broward, an annual fundraiser that helps underwrite programs, services, and facilities for kids and families at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. In its history, the fundraiser has raised more than $6 million. In addition to making financial contributions, every employee is encouraged to find worthy opportunities to dedicate time and resources. About ANF Group: Since 1981 ANF Group, Inc. has been providing quality preconstruction, construction management, general contracting, development, and design-build services to the South Florida Market. ANF is an industry leader in commercial, multi-family, and education construction, and has played a vital role in the highly specialized niche of healthcare construction with expertise working on active campuses, laboratories, and research facilities. With more than 40 years in the construction industry, ANF is a family-owned and operated business whose expertise, professionalism, and meticulous work ethic have made them one of South Florida's most respected construction firms. For more information visit www.anfgroup.com.

PLANTATION, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO