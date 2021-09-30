Functional and histologic imaging of urinary bladder wall after exposure to psychological stress and protamine sulfate

Current methodology described to mimic lower limb ischaemia–reperfusion injury (LL-IRI) does not accurately define the procedures and pressures exerted to induce and maintain ischaemia. In this piece of work, we propose a well-defined and detailed rat model that simulates the conditions established in clinical practice guidelines for tourniquet application and allows us to test treatments that aim to prevent/reduce LL-IRI. Eighty-six male WAG/RijHsd rats were subjected to hind limb IRI (LL-IRI), using a mechanical system applying a 1 kg tension to induce and maintain ischemia for 2 or 3 h, and assessed the damage caused by reperfusion at biochemical and muscular levels at different time points. At the biochemical level, both 2 and 3 h of ischemia induced changes (except for electrolyte levels); 3 h of ischemia induced greater changes in specific markers of muscular damage: creatine kinase (CK) and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH). At the histopathological level, 3 h of ischemia and 24 h of reperfusion was associated with an increase in hind limb girth, cross-sectional area, and weight and presence of neutrophils, as well as histological damage in more than 60% of muscle fibres. Our model allows to reliably reproduce the damage associated with the use of a pneumatic tourniquet. CK and LDH, as well as measures of tissue damage, allow to define and characterize the response to LL-IRI-related damage. A period of 3 h of ischemia followed by 3 h of reperfusion caused only local damage but showed greater sensitivity to detect differences in future studies on prophylactic treatments against LL-IRI.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO