Functional and histologic imaging of urinary bladder wall after exposure to psychological stress and protamine sulfate

By Tetsuichi Saito
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo quantify the urinary bladder wall T1 relaxation time (T1) before and after the instillation contrast mixture in rats previously subjected to water avoidance stress (WAS) and/or acute exposure to protamine sulfate (PS). Female Wistar rats were randomized to receive either sham (control) or 1 h of WAS for ten consecutive days before the evaluation of nocturnal urination pattern in metabolic cages. T1 mapping of urinary bladder wall at 9.4 T was performed pre- and post- instillation of 4 mM Gadobutrol in a mixture with 5 mM Ferumoxytol. Subsequently, either T1 mapping was repeated after brief intravesical PS exposure or the animals were sacrificed for histology and analyzing the mucosal levels of mRNA. Compared to the control group, WAS exposure decreased the single void urine volume and shortened the post-contrast T1 relaxation time of mucosa- used to compute relatively higher ingress of instilled Gadobutrol. Compromised permeability in WAS group was corroborated by the urothelial denudation, edema and ZO-1 downregulation. PS exposure doubled the baseline ingress of Gadobutrol in both groups. These findings confirm that psychological stress compromises the paracellular permeability of bladder mucosa and its non-invasive assay with MRI was validated by PS exposure.

