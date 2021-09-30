CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting intestinal viability by consecutive photoacoustic monitoring of oxygenation recovery after reperfusion in acute mesenteric ischemia in rats

By Takumi Sugiura
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purpose was to assess whether consecutive monitoring of oxygenation by photoacoustic imaging (PAI) can objectively predict intestinal viability during surgery for acute mesenteric ischemia (AMI). PAI uses laser light to detect relative amounts of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in intestinal tissue. In 30 rats, AMI was induced by clamping the mesenteric and marginal vessels of the ileum for 0 min in the control group, 30 min in the mild group, and 180 min in the severe group (10 rats per group). After 60 min of reperfusion, intestinal damage was evaluated pathologically. Oxygenation of the intestine was monitored throughout the procedure in real time by a commercially available PAI system and compared among the groups. All rats showed irreversible (i.e. transmucosal or transmural infarction) damage in the severe group. After reperfusion, the oxygenation in the mild group recovered immediately and was significantly higher than in the severe group at 1, 5, 10, 30, and 60 min (P = .011, 002, < .001, 001, and 001, respectively). Oxygenation showed a significant strong negative correlation with pathological severity (rs =  − 0.7783, − 0.7806, − 0.7422, − 0.7728, and − 0.7704, respectively). In conclusion, PAI could objectively predict irreversible ischemic damage immediately after reperfusion, which potentially prevents inadequate surgery.

Nature.com

Prepulse inhibition predicts subjective hearing in rats

Auditory studies in animals benefit from quick and accurate audiometry. The auditory brainstem response (ABR) and prepulse inhibition (PPI) have been widely used for hearing assessment in animals, but how well these assessments predict subjective audiometry still remains unclear. Human studies suggest that subjective audiometry is consistent with the ABR-based audiogram, not with the PPI-based audiogram, likely due to top-down processing in the cortex that inhibits PPI. Here, we challenged this view in Wistar rats, as rodents exhibit less complexity of cortical activities and thereby less influence of the cerebral cortex on PPI compared to humans. To test our hypothesis, we investigated whether subjective audiometry correlates with ABR- or PPI-based audiograms across the range of audible frequencies in Wistar rats. The subjective audiogram was obtained through pure-tone audiometry based on operant conditioning. Our results demonstrated that both the ABR-based and PPI-based audiograms significantly correlated to the subjective audiogram. We also found that ASR strength was information-rich, and adequate interpolation of this data offered accurate audiometry. Thus, unlike in humans, PPI could be used to predict subjective audibility in rats.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Update to the dataset of cerebral ischemia in juvenile pigs with evoked potentials

We expand from a spontaneous to an evoked potentials (EP) data set of brain electrical activities as electrocorticogram (ECoG) and electrothalamogram (EThG) in juvenile pig under various sedation, ischemia and recovery states. This EP data set includes three stimulation paradigms: auditory (AEP, 40 and 2000 Hz), sensory (SEP, left and right maxillary nerve) and high-frequency oscillations (HFO) SEP. This permits derivation of electroencephalogram (EEG) biomarkers of corticothalamic communication under these conditions. The data set is presented in full band sampled at 2000 Hz. We provide technical validation of the evoked responses for the states of sedation, ischemia and recovery. This extended data set now permits mutual inferences between spontaneous and evoked activities across the recorded modalities. Future studies on the dataset may contribute to the development of new brain monitoring technologies, which will facilitate the prevention of neurological injuries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predictable maternal separation confers adult stress resilience via the medial prefrontal cortex oxytocin signaling pathway in rats

Early-life stress is normally thought of as a major risk for psychiatric disorders, but many researchers have revealed that adversity early in life may enhance stress resilience later in life. Few studies have been performed in rodents to address the possibility that exposure to early-life stress may enhance stress resilience, and the underlying neural mechanisms are far from being understood. Here, we established a “two-hit” stress model in rats by applying two different early-life stress paradigms: predictable and unpredictable maternal separation (MS). Predictable MS during the postnatal period promotes resilience to adult restraint stress, while unpredictable MS increases stress susceptibility. We demonstrate that structural and functional impairments occur in glutamatergic synapses in pyramidal neurons of the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) in rats with unpredictable MS but not in rats with predictable MS. Then, we used differentially expressed gene (DEG) analysis of RNA sequencing data from the adult male PFC to identify a hub gene that is responsible for stress resilience. Oxytocin, a peptide hormone, was the highest ranked differentially expressed gene of these altered genes. Predictable MS increases the expression of oxytocin in the mPFC compared to normal raised and unpredictable MS rats. Conditional knockout of the oxytocin receptor in the mPFC was sufficient to generate excitatory synaptic dysfunction and anxiety behavior in rats with predictable MS, whereas restoration of oxytocin receptor expression in the mPFC modified excitatory synaptic function and anxiety behavior in rats subjected to unpredictable MS. These findings were further supported by the demonstration that blocking oxytocinergic projections from the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus (PVN) to the mPFC was sufficient to exacerbate anxiety behavior in rats exposed to predictable MS. Our findings provide direct evidence for the notion that predictable MS promotes stress resilience, while unpredictable MS increases stress susceptibility via mPFC oxytocin signaling in rats.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of rewarming with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to restore oxygen transport and organ blood flow after hypothermic cardiac arrest in a porcine model

We recently documented that cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) generates the same level of cardiac output (CO) and mean arterial pressure (MAP) during both normothermia (38 °C) and hypothermia (27 °C). Furthermore, continuous CPR at 27 °C provides O2 delivery (ḊO2) to support aerobic metabolism throughout a 3-h period. The aim of the present study was to investigate the effects of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) rewarming to restore ḊO2 and organ blood flow after prolonged hypothermic cardiac arrest. Eight male pigs were anesthetized and immersion cooled to 27 °C. After induction of hypothermic cardiac arrest, CPR was started and continued for a 3-h period. Thereafter, the animals were rewarmed with ECMO. Organ blood flow was measured using microspheres. After cooling with spontaneous circulation to 27 °C, MAP and CO were initially reduced to 66 and 44% of baseline, respectively. By 15 min after the onset of CPR, there was a further reduction in MAP and CO to 42 and 25% of baseline, respectively, which remained unchanged throughout the rest of 3-h CPR. During CPR, ḊO2 and O2 uptake (V̇O2) fell to critical low levels, but the simultaneous small increase in lactate and a modest reduction in pH, indicated the presence of maintained aerobic metabolism. Rewarming with ECMO restored MAP, CO, ḊO2, and blood flow to the heart and to parts of the brain, whereas flow to kidneys, stomach, liver and spleen remained significantly reduced. CPR for 3-h at 27 °C with sustained lower levels of CO and MAP maintained aerobic metabolism sufficient to support ḊO2. Rewarming with ECMO restores blood flow to the heart and brain, and creates a “shockable” cardiac rhythm. Thus, like continuous CPR, ECMO rewarming plays a crucial role in “the chain of survival” when resuscitating victims of hypothermic cardiac arrest.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Real-world effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae after carbon monoxide poisoning

To assess real-world effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae (DNS) after carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning we conducted a retrospective review of patients with CO poisoning admitted to Linkou Chang-Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan’s largest medical center, during 2009–2015. We included patients developing DNS after CO poisoning and compared improvements in neuropsychiatric function, with and without HBOT, after 12 months post-DNS to understand differences in recovery rates. DNS improvement-associated factors were also evaluated. We used receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis to assess the role of time elapsed between DNS diagnosis and HBOT initiation in predicting DNS improvement. A total of 62 patients developed DNS, of whom 11 recovered while the rest did not. Possible factors predicting DNS improvement included receiving HBOT post-DNS (72.7% vs 25.5%; P = 0.006), and treatment with more than three HBOT sessions during acute stage CO poisoning (81.8% vs 27.5%; P = 0.003). The relevant area under the ROC curve was 0.789 (95% CI 0.603–0.974), and the best cut-off point was 3 days post-DNS diagnosis, with 87.5% sensitivity and 61.5% specificity. Early HBOT in patients who developed DNS after CO poisoning significantly improved their DNS symptoms, with treatment effects sustained for 1 year after DNS diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevalence of elevated serum fatty acid synthase in chronic limb-threatening ischemia

There are currently no serum-based evaluations that can corroborate the severity of peripheral artery disease (PAD). In this cross-sectional study, we assessed the prevalence of elevated serum fatty acid synthase (cFAS) in patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) and evaluated the accuracy of its use in detecting this condition. Preoperative fasting serum samples from 87 patients undergoing vascular intervention were collected between October 2014 and September 2016. Median age was 62 years, with 56 (64%) men, and 32 (37%) with CLTI. We found that elevated cFAS content (OR 1.17; 95% CI 1.04–1.31), type 2 diabetes (T2D; OR 5.22; 95% CI 1.77–15.4), and smoking (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.19–10.5) were independently associated with CLTI and could detect the presence of CLTI with 83% accuracy (95% CI 0.74–0.92). Furthermore, serum FAS content was positively correlated with FAS content in femoral artery plaque in patients with severe PAD (\({R}^{2}\) = 0.22; P =  0.023). Finally, significantly higher co-localization of FAS and ApoB were observed within lower extremity arterial media (P < .001). Our findings indicate that serum FAS content is a marker for disease severity in patients with PAD, independent of concomitant T2D and smoking, and may play a key role in FAS and ApoB peripheral plaque progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction. We aimed to evaluate associations of placental miR-21-5p, miR-141-3p and miR-210-3p expression with maternal, placental and newborn parameters and with placental expression of their potential...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Label-free photothermal disruption of cytotoxic aggregates rescues pathology in a C. elegans model of Huntington’s disease

Aggregation of proteins is a prominent hallmark of virtually all neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases. Little progress has been made in their treatment to slow or prevent the formation of aggregates by post-translational modification and regulation of cellular responses to misfolded proteins. Here, we introduce a label-free, laser-based photothermal treatment of polyglutamine (polyQ) aggregates in a C. elegans nematode model of huntingtin-like polyQ aggregation. As a proof of principle, we demonstrated that nanosecond laser pulse-induced local photothermal heating can directly disrupt the aggregates so as to delay their accumulation, maintain motility, and extend the lifespan of treated nematodes. These beneficial effects were validated by confocal photothermal, fluorescence, and video imaging. The results obtained demonstrate that our theranostics platform, integrating photothermal therapy without drugs or other chemicals, combined with advanced imaging to monitor photothermal ablation of aggregates, initiates systemic recovery and thus validates the concept of aggregate-disruption treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

A pilot study of novel duodenal covered self-expandable metal stent fixation

Migration of duodenal covered self-expandable metal stents (C-SEMSs) is the main cause of stent dysfunction in patients with malignant gastric outlet obstruction (mGOO). Because endoscopic SEMS placement is frequently selected in patients with poor performance status, we concurrently focused on the safety of the treatment. This pilot study included 15 consecutive patients with mGOO who underwent duodenal partially covered SEMS (PC-SEMS) placement with fixation using an over-the-scope-clip (OTSC). Technical feasibility, clinical success for oral intake estimated by the Gastric Outlet Obstruction Scoring System (GOOSS) score, and adverse events including stent migration were retrospectively assessed. All procedures were successful, and clinical success was achieved in 86.7% (13/15). Mean GOOSS scores were improved from 0.07 to 2.53 after the procedure (P < 0.001). Median survival time was 84 days, and all patients were followed up until death. Stent migration occurred in one case (6.7%) at day 17, which was successfully treated by removal of the migrated PC-SEMS using an enteroscope. For fixation using an OTSC, additional time required for the procedure was 8.9 ± 4.1 min and we did not observe OTSC-associated adverse events. Poor performance status was associated with clinical success (P = 0.03), but we could provide the treatment safely and reduce mGOO symptoms even in patients with poor performance status. In conclusion, duodenal PC-SEMS fixation using an OTSC is feasible for preventing stent migration in patients with mGOO including those with poor performance status.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased lethality in influenza and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection is prevented by influenza immunity but not SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 increases the probability of influenza/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection, which may result in severe disease. In this study, we examine the disease outcome of influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection in K18-hACE2 mice. Our data indicate enhance susceptibility of IAV-infected mice to developing severe disease upon coinfection with SARS-CoV-2 two days later. In contrast to nonfatal influenza and lower mortality rates due to SARS-CoV-2 alone, this coinfection results in severe morbidity and nearly complete mortality. Coinfection is associated with elevated influenza viral loads in respiratory organs. Remarkably, prior immunity to influenza, but not to SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality. This protection is antibody-dependent. These data experimentally support the necessity of seasonal influenza vaccination for reducing the risk of severe influenza/COVID-19 comorbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for drug-tolerant persister cells after imatinib treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours

Despite the effectiveness of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) develop after the withdrawal of TKI. Based on previous studies, a subpopulation of drug-tolerant cells called “persister cells” may be responsible for the recurrence and have thus, gained attention as a novel target in cancer therapy. Methods. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

Main-chain type benzoxazine polymers consisting of polypropylene glycol and phenyleneethynylene units: spacer effect on curing behavior and thermomechanical properties

Benzoxazine polymers containing phenyleneethynylene and polypropylene glycol (PPG) in the main chain, poly(1)230, poly(1)400 and poly(1)2000, were synthesized by a Mannich reaction of the corresponding ethynylenebisphenol, paraformaldehyde and PPG diamines with Mn = 230–2,000. The curing temperature of poly(1) decreased from 212 to 182 °C as the Mn of the PPG chain decreased from 2,000 to 230. Poly(1)230–2000 was heated at 200–250 °C to obtain the corresponding polymers, and poly(1)′230–2000 was cured by ring-opening polymerization of the benzoxazine moieties. The structures of the polymers were elucidated by 1H-NMR and IR spectroscopies before and after curing. Poly(1)′230–2000 became flexible upon increasing the Mn of the PPG chain. Poly(1)′230 showed Tg as high as 253 °C. Poly(1)′230–2000 was thermally stable at approximately 300 °C, presumably due to the existence of rigid phenyleneethynylene moieties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning identifies the independent role of dysplasia in the prediction of response to chemotherapy in AML

The independent prognostic impact of specific dysplastic features in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains controversial and may vary between genomic subtypes. We apply a machine learning framework to dissect the relative contribution of centrally reviewed dysplastic features and oncogenetics in 190 patients with de novo AML treated in ALFA clinical trials. One hundred and thirty-five (71%) patients achieved complete response after the first induction course (CR). Dysgranulopoiesis, dyserythropoiesis and dysmegakaryopoiesis were assessable in 84%, 83% and 63% patients, respectively. Multi-lineage dysplasia was present in 27% of assessable patients. Micromegakaryocytes (q = 0.01), hypolobulated megakaryocytes (q = 0.08) and hyposegmented granulocytes (q = 0.08) were associated with higher ELN-2017 risk. Using a supervised learning algorithm, the relative importance of morphological variables (34%) for the prediction of CR was higher than demographic (5%), clinical (2%), cytogenetic (25%), molecular (29%), and treatment (5%) variables. Though dysplasias had limited predictive impact on survival, a multivariate logistic regression identified the presence of hypolobulated megakaryocytes (p = 0.014) and micromegakaryocytes (p = 0.035) as predicting lower CR rates, independently of monosomy 7 (p = 0.013), TP53 (p = 0.004), and NPM1 mutations (p = 0.025). Assessment of these specific dysmegakarypoiesis traits, for which we identify a transcriptomic signature, may thus guide treatment allocation in AML.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

circSPG21 protects against intervertebral disc disease by targeting miR-1197/ATP1B3

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The abnormal expression of circular RNAs (circRNAs) is associated with numerous human diseases. This study investigated the mechanism by which circRNA acts as competitive endogenous RNA in the regulation of degenerative intervertebral disc disease (IVDD). Decreased expression of circSPG21 was detected in degenerated nucleus pulposus cells (NPCs), the function of circSPG21 in NPCs was explored and verified, and the downstream target of circSPG21 was investigated. The interaction between circSPG21 and miR-1197 and its target gene (ATP1B3) was studied by online database prediction and molecular biological verification. Finally, the circSPG21/miR-1197/ATP1B3 axis was verified in the mouse tail-looping model. The expression of circSPG21 in the nucleus pulposus in IVDD was directly related to an imbalance of anabolic and catabolic factors, which affected cell senescence. circSPG21 was found to play a role in human NPCs by acting as a sponge of miR-1197 and thereby affecting ATP1B3. The regulation of circSPG21 provides a potentially effective therapeutic strategy for IVDD.
HEALTH

