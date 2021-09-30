Predicting intestinal viability by consecutive photoacoustic monitoring of oxygenation recovery after reperfusion in acute mesenteric ischemia in rats

Early-life stress is normally thought of as a major risk for psychiatric disorders, but many researchers have revealed that adversity early in life may enhance stress resilience later in life. Few studies have been performed in rodents to address the possibility that exposure to early-life stress may enhance stress resilience, and the underlying neural mechanisms are far from being understood. Here, we established a “two-hit” stress model in rats by applying two different early-life stress paradigms: predictable and unpredictable maternal separation (MS). Predictable MS during the postnatal period promotes resilience to adult restraint stress, while unpredictable MS increases stress susceptibility. We demonstrate that structural and functional impairments occur in glutamatergic synapses in pyramidal neurons of the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) in rats with unpredictable MS but not in rats with predictable MS. Then, we used differentially expressed gene (DEG) analysis of RNA sequencing data from the adult male PFC to identify a hub gene that is responsible for stress resilience. Oxytocin, a peptide hormone, was the highest ranked differentially expressed gene of these altered genes. Predictable MS increases the expression of oxytocin in the mPFC compared to normal raised and unpredictable MS rats. Conditional knockout of the oxytocin receptor in the mPFC was sufficient to generate excitatory synaptic dysfunction and anxiety behavior in rats with predictable MS, whereas restoration of oxytocin receptor expression in the mPFC modified excitatory synaptic function and anxiety behavior in rats subjected to unpredictable MS. These findings were further supported by the demonstration that blocking oxytocinergic projections from the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus (PVN) to the mPFC was sufficient to exacerbate anxiety behavior in rats exposed to predictable MS. Our findings provide direct evidence for the notion that predictable MS promotes stress resilience, while unpredictable MS increases stress susceptibility via mPFC oxytocin signaling in rats.

