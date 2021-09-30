CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Google

Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

By A. Zimmerer
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, there has been a controversial discussion about whether borderline dysplastic hips should be treated with an arthroscopic procedure or rather with an acetabular reorientation. New research suggests that a classification into stable and unstable hips may be helpful. The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined radiographic parameter named the Gothic, (2) the association between the GAA and previously existing measurements used to define severity of acetabular dysplasia, and (3) the correlation between radiographic measurements of acetabular dysplasia with MRI findings previously suggestive of hip instability. We defined and validated the GAA in 10 standardized radiographs of asymptomatic hips by two observers and calculated intra- and interobserver coefficients at two individual dates. Subsequently, a consecutive series of 100 patients with dysplastic hips (LCEA < 25°, Toennis grade ≤ 1) were evaluated for signs of instability on anteroposterior (a.p.) pelvic radiographs and direct MR arthrography and were divided in two groups: stable and unstable. In these patients the LCEA, the AI, the FEAR index and the GAA were radiographically evaluated. Correlation analyses and a logistic regression analysis was performed to identify the predictive value of instability for each radiographic parameter. Cutoff probabilities analysis was performed using standard receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves to rate the predictive efficiency value of the GAA. The GAA showed excellent inter- and intraobserver reliability. A correlation was found between GAA and FEAR index. A logistic regression analysis showed that LCEA, FEAR index and GAA are distinct predictors of instability in hip dysplasia. The GAA showed the largest area under the curve (AUC 0.96), indicating it to be the best predictor of instability with an optimal cutoff value of 90° (sensitivity, 0.95; specificity, 0.93). The GAA is a new available indicator for instability and is thus suggested to be used as a future radiographic parameter for the stability of dysplastic hips. Further studies are needed to understand how this parameter might additionally predict clinical outcome in the treatment of hip dysplasia.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Acoustic emissions and kinematic instability of the osteoarthritic knee joint: comparison with radiographic findings

To evaluate the acoustic emissions (AE) and kinematic instability (KI) of the osteoarthritic (OA) knee joints, and to compare these signals to radiographic findings. Sixty-six female and 43 male participants aged 44–67 were recruited. On radiography, joint-space narrowing, osteophytes and Kellgren–Lawrence (KL) grade were evaluated. Based on radiography, 54 subjects (the study group) were diagnosed with radiographic OA (KL-grade ≥ 2) while the remaining 55 subjects (KL-grade < 2) formed the control group. AE and KI were recorded with a custom-made prototype and compared with radiographic findings using area-under-curve (AUC) and independent T-test. Predictive logistic regression models were constructed using leave-one-out cross validation. In females, the parameters reflecting consistency of the AE patterns during specific tasks, KI, BMI and age had a significant statistical difference between the OA and control groups (p = 0.001–0.036). The selected AE signals, KI, age and BMI were used to construct a predictive model for radiographic OA with AUC of 90.3% (95% CI 83.5–97.2%) which showed a statistical improvement of the reference model based on age and BMI, with AUC of 84.2% (95% CI 74.8–93.6%). In males, the predictive model failed to improve the reference model. AE and KI provide complementary information to detect radiographic knee OA in females.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips#Hip Dysplasia#Hip Surgery#Hip Pain#Gothic#Mri#Toennis#Anteroposterior Lrb#Ai#Gaa#Intraobserver
Nature.com

A pilot study of novel duodenal covered self-expandable metal stent fixation

Migration of duodenal covered self-expandable metal stents (C-SEMSs) is the main cause of stent dysfunction in patients with malignant gastric outlet obstruction (mGOO). Because endoscopic SEMS placement is frequently selected in patients with poor performance status, we concurrently focused on the safety of the treatment. This pilot study included 15 consecutive patients with mGOO who underwent duodenal partially covered SEMS (PC-SEMS) placement with fixation using an over-the-scope-clip (OTSC). Technical feasibility, clinical success for oral intake estimated by the Gastric Outlet Obstruction Scoring System (GOOSS) score, and adverse events including stent migration were retrospectively assessed. All procedures were successful, and clinical success was achieved in 86.7% (13/15). Mean GOOSS scores were improved from 0.07 to 2.53 after the procedure (P < 0.001). Median survival time was 84 days, and all patients were followed up until death. Stent migration occurred in one case (6.7%) at day 17, which was successfully treated by removal of the migrated PC-SEMS using an enteroscope. For fixation using an OTSC, additional time required for the procedure was 8.9 ± 4.1 min and we did not observe OTSC-associated adverse events. Poor performance status was associated with clinical success (P = 0.03), but we could provide the treatment safely and reduce mGOO symptoms even in patients with poor performance status. In conclusion, duodenal PC-SEMS fixation using an OTSC is feasible for preventing stent migration in patients with mGOO including those with poor performance status.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NB-LRR-encoding genes conferring susceptibility to organophosphate pesticides in sorghum

Organophosphate is the commonly used pesticide to control pest outbreak, such as those by aphids in many crops. Despite its wide use, however, necrotic lesion and/or cell death following the application of organophosphate pesticides has been reported to occur in several species. To understand this phenomenon, called organophosphate pesticide sensitivity (OPS) in sorghum, we conducted QTL analysis in a recombinant inbred line derived from the Japanese cultivar NOG, which exhibits OPS. Mapping OPS in this population identified a prominent QTL on chromosome 5, which corresponded to Organophosphate-Sensitive Reaction (OSR) reported previously in other mapping populations. The OSR locus included a cluster of three genes potentially encoding nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat (NB-LRR, NLR) proteins, among which NLR-C was considered to be responsible for OPS in a dominant fashion. NLR-C was functional in NOG, whereas the other resistant parent, BTx623, had a null mutation caused by the deletion of promoter sequences. Our finding of OSR as a dominant trait is important not only in understanding the diversified role of NB-LRR proteins in cereals but also in securing sorghum breeding free from OPS.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Comparison of mitral regurgitation severity assessments based on magnetic resonance imaging and echocardiography in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Mitral regurgitation (MR), which is one of the factors responsible for heart failure symptoms and the development of atrial fibrillation, is an important feature of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and its presence affects which treatment options are chosen. Although cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is considered the reference standard for assessing the regurgitant volume (RV) and fraction (RF), echocardiography is the most common method for assessing MR severity. Accordingly, the aim of this study was to compare the results of echocardiography and cardiac MRI for assessing MR severity in a cohort of patients with HCM. MR severity was assessed in 53 patients using cardiac MRI by determining the mitral RV (MRV) and mitral RF (MRF). The results were graded according to thresholds recommended in current guidelines. MR severity assessed by echocardiography was graded by integrating indices of severity. Greater than mild MR, as assessed using echocardiography, was present in 22 patients (41.5%) with HCM and in none of the control patients (p = 0.001). In all, 31 patients (58.5%) had no more than mild MR. When MR severity was assessed using different methods, either moderate (kappa = 0.44, 95% confidence interval = 0.21–0.67), poor or no agreement was found between MRI-derived and echocardiography-derived grades. HCM patients with echocardiography-derived moderate and severe MR had similar median MRVs and MRFs (p = 0.59 and p = 0.11, respectively). In HCM patients, cardiac MRI and echocardiography were at most in modest agreement in assessing MR severity. Importantly, echocardiography-derived moderate and severe MR were not distinguishable by either MRV or MRF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Mapping thalamocortical functional connectivity with large-scale brain networks in patients with first-episode psychosis

Abnormal thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei have been implicated in schizophrenia pathophysiology. While comparable topography of anatomical and functional connectivity abnormalities has been reported in patients across illness stages, previous functional studies have been confined to anatomical pathways of thalamocortical networks. To address this issue, we incorporated large-scale brain network dynamics into examining thalamocortical functional connectivity. Forty patients with first-episode psychosis and forty healthy controls underwent T1-weighted and resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Independent component analysis of voxelwise thalamic functional connectivity maps parcellated the cortex into thalamus-related networks, and thalamic subdivisions associated with these networks were delineated. Functional connectivity of (1) networks with the thalamus and (2) thalamic subdivision seeds were examined. In patients, functional connectivity of the salience network with the thalamus was decreased and localized to the ventrolateral (VL) and ventroposterior (VP) thalamus, while that of a network comprising the cerebellum, temporal and parietal regions was increased and localized to the mediodorsal (MD) thalamus. In patients, thalamic subdivision encompassing the VL and VP thalamus demonstrated hypoconnectivity and that encompassing the MD and pulvinar regions demonstrated hyperconnectivity. Our results extend the implications of disrupted thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei to dysfunctional large-scale brain network dynamics in schizophrenia pathophysiology.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A proteomics sample metadata representation for multiomics integration and big data analysis

The amount of public proteomics data is rapidly increasing but there is no standardized format to describe the sample metadata and their relationship with the dataset files in a way that fully supports their understanding or reanalysis. Here we propose to develop the transcriptomics data format MAGE-TAB into a standard representation for proteomics sample metadata. We implement MAGE-TAB-Proteomics in a crowdsourcing project to manually curate over 200 public datasets. We also describe tools and libraries to validate and submit sample metadata-related information to the PRIDE repository. We expect that these developments will improve the reproducibility and facilitate the reanalysis and integration of public proteomics datasets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of AAV-mediated overexpression of ATF5 and downstream targets of an integrated stress response in murine skeletal muscle

We previously reported that growth promoter-induced skeletal muscle hypertrophy co-ordinately upregulated expression of genes associated with an integrated stress response (ISR), as well as potential ISR regulators. We therefore used Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)-mediated overexpression of these genes, individually or in combination, in mouse skeletal muscle to test whether they induced muscle hypertrophy. AAV of each target gene was injected into mouse Tibialis anterior (TA) and effects on skeletal muscle growth determined 28 days later. Individually, AAV constructs for Arginase-2 (Arg2) and Activating transcription factor-5 (Atf5) reduced hindlimb muscle weights and upregulated expression of genes associated with an ISR. AAV-Atf5 also decreased Myosin heavy chain (MyHC)-IIB mRNA, but increased MyHC-IIA and isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (Idh2) mRNA, suggesting ATF5 is a novel transcriptional regulator of Idh2. AAV-Atf5 reduced the size of both TA oxidative and glycolytic fibres, without affecting fibre-type proportions, whereas Atf5 combined with Cebpg (CCAAT enhancer binding protein-gamma) only reduced the size of glycolytic fibres and tended to increase the proportion of oxidative fibres. It is likely that persistent Atf5 overexpression maintains activation of the ISR, thereby reducing protein synthesis and/or increasing protein degradation and possibly apoptosis, resulting in inhibition of muscle growth, with overexpression of Arg2 having a similar effect.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Main-chain type benzoxazine polymers consisting of polypropylene glycol and phenyleneethynylene units: spacer effect on curing behavior and thermomechanical properties

Benzoxazine polymers containing phenyleneethynylene and polypropylene glycol (PPG) in the main chain, poly(1)230, poly(1)400 and poly(1)2000, were synthesized by a Mannich reaction of the corresponding ethynylenebisphenol, paraformaldehyde and PPG diamines with Mn = 230–2,000. The curing temperature of poly(1) decreased from 212 to 182 °C as the Mn of the PPG chain decreased from 2,000 to 230. Poly(1)230–2000 was heated at 200–250 °C to obtain the corresponding polymers, and poly(1)′230–2000 was cured by ring-opening polymerization of the benzoxazine moieties. The structures of the polymers were elucidated by 1H-NMR and IR spectroscopies before and after curing. Poly(1)′230–2000 became flexible upon increasing the Mn of the PPG chain. Poly(1)′230 showed Tg as high as 253 °C. Poly(1)′230–2000 was thermally stable at approximately 300 °C, presumably due to the existence of rigid phenyleneethynylene moieties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effect of changes in Breslow thickness between the initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports in acral lentiginous melanoma patients

Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is the most common subtype of cutaneous melanoma among Asians; punch biopsy is widely performed for its diagnosis. However, the pathologic parameters evaluated via punch biopsy may not be sufficient for predicting disease prognosis compared to the parameters evaluated via excisional biopsy. We investigated whether changes in Breslow thickness (BT) between initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports can affect the prognosis of ALM. Pathologic parameters were recorded from specimens acquired through the initial punch biopsy and wide excision. Patients were classified into two groups based on a change in Breslow depth: the BT increased or decreased on comparing the samples from the initial punch biopsy and final wide excision. We compared clinical characteristics, and a Cox regression model was used to identify independent prognostic factors influencing melanoma-specific death (MSD). Changes in BT did not affect MSD (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.55, P = 0.447). In multivariate analysis, a higher BT (> 2 mm) (HR: 9.93, P = 0.046) and nodal metastasis (HR: 5.66, P = 0.041) were significantly associated with an increased MSD risk. The use of punch biopsy did not affect MSD despite the inaccuracy of BT measurement as long as ALM was accurately diagnosed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes aggravate pirarubicin-induced cardiotoxicity by inhibiting the expression of P-glycoprotein and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 in the mouse liver

Chinese herbal medicine is widely used because it has a good safety profile and few side effects. However, the risk of adverse drug reactions caused by herb-drug interactions (HDIs) is often overlooked. Therefore, the task of identifying possible HDIs and elucidating their mechanisms is of great significance for the prevention and treatment of HDI-related adverse reactions. Since extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes (DB) can cause various degrees of liver damage, it is speculated that HDIs may occur between DB extract and chemicals metabolized or excreted by the liver. Our study revealed that the cardiotoxicity of pirarubicin (THP) was increased by co-administration of DB, and the expression of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 (Mrp2) in the liver was inhibited by DB extract, which led to the accumulation of THP in heart tissue. In conclusion, there are risks of the co-administration of DB extract and THP. The mechanism of HDIs can be better revealed by targeting the efflux transporters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pilot investigation on the dose-dependent impact of irradiation on primary human alveolar osteoblasts in vitro

Radiotherapy of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma can lead to long-term complications like osteoradionecrosis, resulting in severe impairment of the jawbone. Current standard procedures require a 6-month wait after irradiation before dental reconstruction can begin. A comprehensive characterization of the irradiation-induced molecular and functional changes in bone cells could allow the development of novel strategies for an earlier successful dental reconstruction in patients treated by radiotherapy. The impact of ionizing radiation on the bone-forming alveolar osteoblasts remains however elusive, as previous studies have relied on animal-based models and fetal or animal-derived cell lines. This study presents the first in vitro data obtained from primary human alveolar osteoblasts. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts were isolated from healthy donors and expanded. After X-ray irradiation with 2, 6 and 10 Gy, cells were cultivated under osteogenic conditions and analyzed regarding their proliferation, mineralization, and expression of marker genes and proteins. Proliferation of osteoblasts decreased in a dose-dependent manner. While cells recovered from irradiation with 2 Gy, application of 6 and 10 Gy doses not only led to a permanent impairment of proliferation, but also resulted in altered cell morphology and a disturbed structure of the extracellular matrix as demonstrated by immunostaining of collagen I and fibronectin. Following irradiation with any of the examined doses, a decrease of marker gene expression levels was observed for most of the investigated genes, revealing interindividual differences. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts presented a considerably changed phenotype after irradiation, depending on the dose administered. Mechanisms for these findings need to be further investigated. This could facilitate improved patient care by re-evaluating current standard procedures and investigating faster and safer reconstruction concepts, thus improving quality of life and social integrity.
CANCER
Nature.com

The effect of phacoemulsification performed with vitrectomy on choroidal vascularity index in eyes with vitreomacular diseases

This study evaluated the effects of cataract surgery combined with pars plana vitrectomy (ppV) on choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in eyes with epiretinal membrane (ERM) and full thickness macular hole (FTMH). Medical records of 132 eyes with ERM or FTMH were retrospectively reviewed and classified into a ppV group and a ppV combined with cataract surgery group (phaco + ppV group). The CVI were measured at baseline, 1, 3 and 6 months after the surgery, using the selected swept-source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan passing through the central fovea, which was then segmented into luminal and stromal area by image binarization. The mean CVI of phaco + ppV group were 61.25 ± 1.97%, 61.66 ± 1.81%, and 62.30 ± 1.92% at baseline, 1 and 3 months, respectively (p < 0.001). The mean CVI of ppV group were 62.69 ± 1.92%, 62.03 ± 1.51%, and 61.45 ± 1.71% at baseline, 1 and 3 months, respectively (p < 0.001). The final CVI were measured at 6 months and compared with the baseline CVI. The mean CVI of phaco + ppV group were 61.21 ± 1.99% at baseline and 60.68 ± 2.02% at 6 months (p < 0.001). The mean CVI of ppV group were 62.93 ± 1.70% at baseline and 61.77 ± 1.74% at 6 months (p < 0.001). Vitrectomy significantly decreases CVI in vitreomacular diseases possibly due to the removal of vitreomacular traction or postoperative oxygenation change in the eye. On the contrary, combined surgery of vitrectomy and cataract surgery significantly increases CVI in the early stage of postoperative period, which suggests choroidal vascular dilatation or congestion due to postoperative inflammation. Although the CVI were measured lower than the baseline in the end, more thorough inflammation control may be essential after combined surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy