Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Limited Tier List

By Bryan Rockwood
 5 days ago
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt is finally available everywhere and players are excited to get their hands on the latest cards. For most people, they want to hop right into constructed formats with the latest rares and mythics. For others, they want to dive deep into the limited formats to bolster their collection. Winning in drafts can lead to some serious rewards on Magic: The Gathering Arena, and players are still looking for the best strategies to cash out. This Midnight Hunt limited tier list should help players nab that elusive 7-2 record on Magic Arena.

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

