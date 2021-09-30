Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Limited Tier List

A-Tier: Fire Staff, Great Axe, Sword and Shield, War Hammer. Our time with both the closed and open New World betas taught us that the Hatchet is way better than it sounds, or indeed has any right to be. Despite lacking the finesse of the other one-handed melee weapons, the Hatchet is an absolute beast of a damage-dealer, making it a desirable PvP weapon even if it's a bit more indifferent in PvE scenarios. Going down the Berserker Mastery route also adds the ability to heal your character while its key skill is active, which is obviously very desirable. Paired with the Life Staff, the Hatchet can quickly turn you into a one-stop shop for both damage and healing at high levels (which incidentally is just about the only way to play New World solo for any length of time).

