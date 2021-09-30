CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Women will never trust the police until they admit Sarah Everard's murderer was no isolated 'bad un'

By Caroline Criado-Perez
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the spring lockdown, an off-duty police officer abused his warrant card for his own sexual ends. And no, we aren’t talking about Wayne Couzens. This was another officer. Another spring lockdown – the first one, in 2020. Another lone woman. But this story has a happier ending than Sarah Everard’s, including for the police officer in question. Despite making the female jogger he was harassing for her number using his police identification feel so uncomfortable that she texted a friend the words “help me”, PC Imran Aftab, of the British Transport Police, kept his job.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
The Independent

Miya Marcano: Suspect Armando Caballero was accused in March of attacking woman over a cancelled date

Before Armando Caballero was the prime suspect in the murder of Miya Marcano, he was accused of smashing the bedroom window of another woman who had turned down his romantic advances.Mr Caballero, 27, was found dead of an apparent suicide soon after he was named as a suspect in the disappearance of Ms Marcano, 19.About six months earlier, a 23-year-old woman reported Mr Caballero to police after a bedroom window was smashed shortly before midnight on 17 March, according to WESH2.In body camera footage following the attack, a Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy can be heard saying: "We have a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked over relationship with vulnerable woman

A police officer has been sacked for having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. PC Sean Ford of Dorset Police, began the relationship after taking a statement from the woman in connection to a police investigation. It’s understood that he knew the woman for several years before the incident. The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct during a two-day day disciplinary hearing and was dismissed.The hearing heard PC Ford posed as a “knight in shining armour” after visiting the woman’s home to interview her and take a statement following allegations of abuse.Dorset Police said PC Ford had breached...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Uns#Covid
The Independent

David Carrick: Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was arrested on Saturday over an alleged offence in St Albans on 4 September last year.Mr Carrick, who is based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday.The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged rape, the force said.The force said it awaited the outcome of criminal proceedings and had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Hertfordshire Constabulary said Mr Carrick remains in custody. He is due to appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Nations
BBC

Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens police interview footage released

The Metropolitan Police has released footage from an interview with Wayne Couzens when he was arrested at his home, the day before Sarah Everard's body was found. Ms Everard, 33, was abducted by Couzens as he falsely arrested her for breaching Covid guidelines on 3 March. In the interview, shown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Priti Patel announces inquiry into Wayne Couzens and ‘wider issues across policing’

Priti Patel has announced an inquiry into how Sarah Everard’s murderer was allowed to remain in the police and “wider issues” raised by the case.Addressing the Conservative Party conference, the home secretary said the killing had “exposed unimaginable failures in policing”.“It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime,” she added.“The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer. We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.“I can confirm today, there will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cressida Dick orders independent review into ‘standards and culture’ at Met police after Wayne Couzens case

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has ruled out resigning following the sentencing of an officer for raping and murdering Sarah Everard.Dame Cressida Dick, the most senior police officer in England and Wales, said she wanted the force to regain the public’s trust and announced a review of “standards and culture”.There have been calls for her resignation over the Everard case, as well as following an inquiry that branded Scotland Yard “institutionally corrupt” in June and the conviction of another officer as a member of a neo-Nazi terrorist group.The Metropolitan Police was also heavily criticised during the Black Lives Matter protests following...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Met Police to put hundreds more officers on London’s streets after Sarah Everard murder

Hundreds of extra police officers will be deployed to the streets of London over the next six months as the under-fire Metropolitan Police tries to make women and girls feel safer. An additional 650 officers will be placed across the capital in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, who was jailed for life last week. Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick is under extreme pressure to reform the force after new details emerged about how Couzens kidnapped, raped and killed Ms Everard. At his sentencing, it emerged the married father of two used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ending the rotten culture within the Met starts with one thing – the resignation of Cressida Dick

There is a crisis in the Metropolitan Police. It is widely acknowledged that Britain’s biggest police force has lost the confidence of women. The few who seemingly refuse to accept this reality are led by ministers and the Metropolitan Police commissioner herself.This is not the first section of the community whose experience has led them to have little faith in the Met. But it is the largest.For a long time, the Met has been seen as antagonistic towards Black people. It is also increasingly seen that way by the Asian community. Now women too do not feel safe in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy