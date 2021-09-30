Women will never trust the police until they admit Sarah Everard's murderer was no isolated 'bad un'

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was arrested on Saturday over an alleged offence in St Albans on 4 September last year.Mr Carrick, who is based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday.The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged rape, the force said.The force said it awaited the outcome of criminal proceedings and had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Hertfordshire Constabulary said Mr Carrick remains in custody. He is due to appear...

