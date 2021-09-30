Women will never trust the police until they admit Sarah Everard's murderer was no isolated 'bad un'
During the spring lockdown, an off-duty police officer abused his warrant card for his own sexual ends. And no, we aren’t talking about Wayne Couzens. This was another officer. Another spring lockdown – the first one, in 2020. Another lone woman. But this story has a happier ending than Sarah Everard’s, including for the police officer in question. Despite making the female jogger he was harassing for her number using his police identification feel so uncomfortable that she texted a friend the words “help me”, PC Imran Aftab, of the British Transport Police, kept his job.www.telegraph.co.uk
