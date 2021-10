STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Want to make some cash shoveling snow and ice this winter? If so, now is the time to apply. The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has announced that registration is now open for those interested in becoming emergency snow laborers -- per-diem workers who shovel snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets after heavy snowfalls -- for the 2021-2022 winter season.

