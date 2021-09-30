CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New app makes it easy to find small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses in Virginia

By Autumn Childress
WRIC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Northam announced this week an app to increase accessibility for certain small businesses in the state. The app, called “Start Small,” connects users with more than 100,000 nearby vendors. Users can then refine their search to only include small businesses owned by women, minorities, and service-disabled veterans certified through the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

