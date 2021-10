Today, Walt Disney World Resort kicks off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month event to commemorate its 50th anniversary with new attractions, nighttime spectaculars, and more. Across its theme parks and resorts, there are countless ways to mark this milestone—and thanks to Disney Editions, you can also immerse yourself in its rich history from home. The new coffee table book A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth, authored by Kevin M. Kern, Tim O’Day, and Steven Vagnini, paints a robust and magical portrait of Walt Disney World Resort through vibrant voices along with rare Disney theme park concept art, ephemera, and photographs.

