CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This is a new era for short-haul luxury

By Nick Trend
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow will the pandemic change our holiday habits in the longer term? Will we travel less, or more? Change our ways or revert to old habits? On Monday, the World Tourism Organisation made a prediction on the first point. It thinks that tourism numbers will be back to the “normal” levels of 2019 in 2023.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

New Luxury Hotel Openings Slated for 2022

As 2022 is quickly approaching, we share some exciting new hotel openings around the globe that are slated for next year. Sensei Porcupine Creek (pictured) Description: As Sensei’s second retreat and first United States mainland retreat, Sensei Porcupine Creek will convert a 230-acre private estate, nestled against the Santa Rosa mountains in Rancho Mirage, California, into an ultra-luxury wellbeing experience. The tranquil and intimate setting will feature a small number of hotel rooms in the former estate house, as well as private villas clustered throughout the luxurious property. Renowned for its private golf course, world-class tennis facilities and notable guests, Sensei Porcupine Creek will offer similar spa, nutrition, movement, and other wellness and sports programs found at its sister facility, Sensei Lāna’i, A Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii. The retreat features a state-of-the-art diagnostic center, yoga and fitness pavilions, a relaxing swimming pool and the culinary delight of Sensei by Nobu. Sensei was founded by Larry Ellison, technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, and Dr. David Agus, a world-leading physician and scientist, The New York Times best-selling author and CBS News contributor. At the heart of the Retreat experience is the Sensei Way, which distills preventive health science, data and research into three simple paths for everyday living: move, nourish and rest.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” cane into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

British Airways Extends Short-Haul Widebody Flights Into October

British Airways has extended its short-haul widebody program into October. The airline will be flying Boeing 787 Dreamliners on several European routes in order to boost cargo capacity in line with exceptional demand on select dates during the month. BA has been operating such special flights for much of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocco Forte
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people are still awaiting their second dose.According to government data, around 81 per cent of over-16s have received two vaccines, rising to 89 per cent for a single jab.A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s worth remembering, however, that unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber or red list...
WORLD
airlinegeeks.com

British Airways To Axe Its Short-Haul Network At London Gatwick

There had been some hints throughout the past several months, but this time there is an official communication by the carrier itself: following a failed negotiation with the pilots’ union BALPA (British Air Line Pilots Association), British Airways had decided to cancel almost all its short-haul flights from London Gatwick and maintain only a small number of domestic routes to feed its long-haul services.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Monday the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing.International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.“We are open to several countries, including South Korea, China, Japan United Arab Emirates and New Zealand ” Pandjaitan said.Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has recorded more than...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

American Airlines Is Hungry For More Short-Haul Partners

American Airlines has a prolific array of partners around the world. This includes members of the oneworld alliance, like British Airways and Qatar Airways, but also others like JetBlue and GOL. Beyond partners within and outside of the oneworld alliance, American developed two different models of partnerships: short-haul and long-haul partners, and each has a different role in American’s portfolio. However, of these two, American is definitely eyeing more short-haul partners.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Travel#Travel Company#Europe#Villa Igiea
Telegraph

Eight reasons why the Italian Lakes are the perfect October escape

During the summer months, high temperatures and flocks of tourists push up prices and turn sightseeing into something of a chore – making October, when the mercury lingers in the high teens, one of the finest times to visit. Here are eight reasons why the Italian Lakes are the perfect...
WORLD
Telegraph

What it's like to visit the Greek island of Evia six weeks after the fires

After the two-hour drive from Chalkida, the island of Evia’s capital, I stopped to stretch my legs near Mantoudi, high in the mountains of the north. Far below, the Aegean Sea glittered, as green as a Mythos beer bottle caught in sunlight. But the surrounding scenery resembled the aftermath of a mammoth barbecue: there were burnt-out cars, incinerated churches and smoke-blackened houses. The sad remnants of the biggest blaze Greece has known.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

On 20 September, the US government announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from sometime in November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for all foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.On 4 October,...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Lord Frost: French threats to shut UK out of EU energy market are ‘unreasonable’

Lord Frost on Tuesday night accused France of making "unreasonable" threats to shut the UK out of the EU energy market amid a mounting post-Brexit row over fishing rights. Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, warned that the EU would retaliate if more French fishing boats were not granted access to Britain's coastal waters or the Government triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
China
Country
Egypt
worldairlinenews.com

New World Traveller luxury design for long-haul aircraft

At the Monaco Yacht Show 2021, Lufthansa Technik, the world’s leading provider of cabin interiors for VIP and government aircraft, will for the first time preview a new pioneering cabin design study for long-haul aircraft. The design, called ‘Explorer’, is based on the current trend for superyachts of the same name, which optimally fulfill their owners’ wishes to “go anywhere at any time” and “discover the world”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

BA to operate just two short-haul routes from Gatwick

British Airways (BA) has closed reservations for all short-haul services from London Gatwick (LGW) apart from two domestic routes after abandoning proposals to launch a low-cost subsidiary at the airport. The airline’s booking system shows that only flights to Glasgow (GLA) and Manchester (MAN) are available during the upcoming winter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
godsavethepoints.com

Breaking: US Will Announce End Of Travel Bans On Monday

Skepticism is fairly warranted at this point, but the United States will finally drop blanket travel bans in place for visitors from the UK and Europe. A press conference is scheduled at the White House for Monday (today), to unveil the new plans. Ahead of the exciting announcement, here’s what...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

The World's 50 Best restaurants revealed: Noma back on top once more

New Nordic cuisine is back on top of the world, as Noma, the restaurant responsible for starting the movement, was named the best restaurant at the World's 50 Best Awards. The prize comes seven years after its co-founder and chef René Redzepi last topped the list, a feat he also achieved in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
RESTAURANTS
Travel Weekly

Norwegian Air promotes commercial short-haul boss

Norwegian Air has promoted Magnus Thome Maursund to the position of network, pricing and optimisation executive vice-president. He takes up the new job on October 1 after holding several managerial positions at the Scandinavian budget carrier for more than a decade. Maursund joined in 2007 as a revenue analyst. He...
ECONOMY
TheDesignAir

Air France introduces new A220-300 as backbone of medium-haul flying

Today saw Air France take delivery of its first Airbus A220-300, the company’s most modern aircraft in the fleet on its short and medium-haul network. The airline has been on a massive fleet renewal program since introducing the Airbus A350 on its long-haul network, and by 2025 it will have integrated the 60 A220-300s ordered in 2019 to gradually replace its Airbus A318s and A319s as well as several Airbus A320s. This order – the largest from a European customer – includes an additional mix of 30 options and 30 purchase rights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy