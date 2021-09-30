CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Wayne Couzens given whole life sentence for murder of Sarah Everard

Wayne Couzens has been given a whole life sentence for murder of Sarah Everard, meaning he will die in prison.

The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
mocomotive.com

Serial Child Predator Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison

On Friday, September 17, 2021, Jody James Malone Jr., 34, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. The Honorable Judge Lisa Michalk in the 221st District Court sentenced Malone in accordance with his plea to 50 years in prison. This plea agreement resolved 11 child sexual abuse cases and spared numerous child sexual abuse victims from being required to testify in trial. Additionally, this particular plea will ensure that Malone spends the next 50 years in prison with no chance at parole. Malone will not be eligible for release from prison until 2070 when he is 84 years old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtonnewsday.com

On a trampoline with children at a birthday party, a man breaks his neck.

Man breaks neck on trampoline with birthday party children. David Small was attending a birthday at his nephew’s house when he fell on a trampoline, landing on his head. A man who shattered his neck in a bizarre trampoline accident received the life-altering news that he might be paralyzed as a result of the injury.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

70-Year-Old Man Mutilated, Stabbed 23 Times By Son For Refusing To Give Money

A 70-year-old man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed after he was beaten, stripped and stabbed more than 20 times by his son, whom he refused to give money that was earned from the sale of land. Vijay Pal Chaudhary's mutilated body was recovered Monday morning...
WORLD
NBC Washington

Suspect in Girlfriend's Homicide Found Shot to Death at the Scene Days Later

A suspect in the killing of his girlfriend was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of her homicide, Prince George’s County police said. Moyonna Tillman, 25, was shot outside her home on Hackberry Court in Clinton, Maryland. Sept. 24, police said. Detectives got a warrant for 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland charging him in the domestic homicide.
CLINTON, MD
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
