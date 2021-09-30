CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders of 4 Dutch parties open to renewing coalition

By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
 5 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Leaders of the four parties that made up the last coalition government in the Netherlands agreed Thursday — more than six months after a general election — to join forces again for another four-year term, leading negotiators said. The decision moves the drawn-out process of forming...

