The Chicago Marathon has the following information on their website and it’s super helpful so please pass this along to your friends and family!. Use Chicago’s convenient and affordable CTA rail system to cheer on your runner from start to finish at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Find out your runner’s planned pace per mile to estimate when they will arrive at easy-to-reach locations along the course. Spectators are encouraged to move along the course throughout the event.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO