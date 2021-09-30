15 Years Ago: The Chicks Release ‘Shut Up and Sing’ Documentary

Stevie Wonder didn't have to prove anything during the last half of the '70s. He'd just spent the first part of the decade on one of the greatest runs in popular music, with classic album after classic album: Music of My Mind and Talking Book (both 1972), Innervisions (1974), Fulfillingness' First Finale (1974). But Wonder didn't slow down, immediately beginning work on his 18th album, tentatively titled Let's See Life the Way It Is before it changed to Songs in the Key of Life for its Sept. 28, 1976, release.

