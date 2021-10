Mohegan Sun executive Tom Cantone always knew that presenting live music at the venue in Uncasville was a sure bet. “Music is a time machine of our life. It's really that simple. It hypnotizes you and transforms you. And that's what people come here for,” said Cantone, president of sports and entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). “They come here to get away from the news. They want to unplug. They get a heavy dose 24/7 of how bad things are. But music erases that for at least the moment, or at a concert, for at least a few hours.”

