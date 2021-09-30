If California was made up of just these 35 counties, Gavin Newsom would have been recalled

Imagine a California where Gavin Newsom was recalled. For that California to exist, votes from 23 of California’s 58 counties would have to have gone uncounted. As of Tuesday morning, an estimated 97% of statewide votes in the recent recall election had been processed, with most county-level estimates over 90%, according to CNN. A handful of counties still have a large share of unprocessed votes, but these tend to be small counties with few registered voters, so their remaining votes will not significantly change the final results.