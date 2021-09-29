International Recipe Week: Kila Peeples makes cheesy Armenian Boregs
We are continuing our International Recipes Week on Live In The D, and this time it is all about a tasty Armenian dish. Kila Peeples was so impressed with the cheesy appetizer that wowed everyone at a friend’s wedding she wanted to try and make them herself. They’re called cheesy boregs, and Kila loved them so much she asked her friend if she could share the recipe. Her friend agreed, so Kila made it her mission to make Armenian cheese boregs that tasted just as good as the ones at the wedding.www.clickondetroit.com
Comments / 0