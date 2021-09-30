School Bus Stop Arm Violations on the Rise

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Families in Anne Arundel County are feeling what is being called a nationwide school bus driver shortage. Some say the shortage is being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, dozens of families were impacted because of the shortage. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is calling the issue a crisis and said county buses in Annapolis are now offering to transport students to school for free. “We’re into the first month and here we are starting it out like this, it’s terrible,” said Ryan Brooks, parent of AACPS student. It’s an ongoing problem continuing to affect families. “I got an email...

