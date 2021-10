WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Phase 1 and 2 leaf collection schedule for the City of Wausau has been announced. Crews will be out pickup up leaves from the edge of the boulevard starting the week of September 27th in the far western and southern portions of the city. They’ll move to the central portions of the city along Wisconsin 52 the week of October 4th. The northern portion of the city will follow the week of October 11th.

