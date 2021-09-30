CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire’s files to go public

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg)—Claire’s Holdings LLC, the retail chain where legions of pre-teens and teenagers got their first piercings and earrings, filed to go public in the U.S. The Illinois-based company in its filing Wednesday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set.

siliconangle.com

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries files to go public on US Nasdaq exchange

Semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries Inc. today confirmed it’s heading for an initial public offering of stock. The company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange. Its current owner, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., will still have “substantial control” over the company after the offering.
MarketWatch

Solo Stove parent files for IPO

Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DTC. The company last month acquired a men's outdoor apparel brand, and earlier this year the kayak brand and a paddleboard brand. The listing would come on the heels of several IPOs of home-goods and related companies as people spent more time at home during the pandemic, including the IPOs of grill makers Traeger Inc. and Weber Inc. . Solo Brands listed sales of $133 million for its Solo Stove brand in 2020. "Our customers trust our brands' commitment to improve the way they live," the company said in the prospectus, adding that its brands together generated nearly 42 million unique site visits at their respective websites last year.
Times Union

GlobalFoundries files paperwork to take stock public

MALTA - GlobalFoundries has filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to take its stock public. Although the papers filed Monday with the SEC do not indicate how much stock it plans to sell to the public, the company reportedly believes it has a $30 billion valuation, which would set a ceiling for the IPO.
Seekingalpha.com

EV maker Rivian files for initial public offering

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has filed the S-1 for its...
CharlotteObserver.com

AvidXchange is planning to go public. Here’s what we know so far.

AvidXchange, the Charlotte-based payment software company, plans to go public, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For years, the firm has been one of Charlotte’s unicorns, a term for a privately held company with a valuation of at least $1 billion. An IPO would change that status.
CFO.com

Claire’s Sees Gen Z Growth in IPO Pitch

Three years after exiting bankruptcy, Claire’s is bringing its concept of fashion jewelry, accessories and ear piercings for the Generation Z market to Wall Street. The specialty retailer disclosed a large loss for its most recent quarter in an IPO prospectus but said it delivers “a differentiated, trendsetting and diverse assortment of products, many of which are proprietary designs, that help young minds style and define themselves.”
Crain's Chicago Business

Walgreens said to weigh takeover of Evolent Health

(Bloomberg)—Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. The U.S. drugstore chain has discussed a deal...
bizjournals

Portillo’s files for initial public offering as it eyes more locations

Restaurant chain Portillo’s Inc., which in July tested the IPO waters with a confidential filing, has filed a more detailed plan with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s in its filing said it planned to raise up to $100 million in a proposed initial public offering. However, analysts at...
investmentu.com

Allbirds IPO: Sustainable Footwear Company Files to Go Public on Nasdaq

An Allbirds IPO is coming to the market soon. The environmentally friendly shoe company filed with the SEC on August 31. Should you invest in BIRD stock? Here are the latest details…. Allbirds IPO: About the Business. Allbirds is a San Francisco-based company founded in 2015. It’s a global lifestyle...
Fortune

Amplitude CEO’s ode to scrutiny ahead of going public

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. To the chagrin of many public market investors, startups born over the past decade often resisted the IPO route because: a) private markets were flush with cash, and b) submitting yourself to the unforgiving scrutiny of short sellers, naysayers, and analysts seemed awfully unappetizing.
wincountry.com

Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li’s FWD makes U.S. IPO filing public

(Reuters) – Insurance company FWD Group Holdings Ltd, owned by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, made its filing for a stock market listing in the United States public on Thursday, revealing a jump in revenue last year. The insurer, which will list through an initial public offering, posted revenue of...
chainstoreage.com

Fast-growing convenience-store chain Yesway files to go public

Just six years after its founding, Yesway is looking to enter the public arena. The Fort Worth-based convenience store operator has filed a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed $100 million initial public offering of its stock. Yesway has applied to list on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “YSWY.”
