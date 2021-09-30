Microsoft downplays Azure AD design flaw enabling single-factor brute-force attacks [Update]

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft announced that Office 2021 is launching on October 5, which is the same date on which Windows 11's staggered rollout begins. For those wondering how this offering differs from Microsoft 365, look no further. While Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based offering that takes advantage of the cloud and gets new features regularly, Office 2021 provides five years of mainstream support via a one-time "perpetual" license purchase, but that also means that it won't get any new features or updates until the next perpetual license release. It is primarily intended for users who want to pay a one-time fee with a fixed feature-set. Today, Microsoft has detailed some information about pricing and features included in Office 2021.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO