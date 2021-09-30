Microsoft downplays Azure AD design flaw enabling single-factor brute-force attacks [Update]
Cybersecurity is a constant battle between corporations implementing defensive mechanisms and malicious actors who are evolving to break them. This is even more problematic when a software developed by a big organization such as Microsoft is used by thousands of firms around the globe. Just a month ago, we learned that there is a now-patched flaw in Azure Cosmos DB, which potentially gave unrestricted access to data belonging thousands of corporations. Now, security researchers are issuing warnings about an alleged design weakness in Azure Active Directory (AAD) that allows single-factor brute-force attack.www.neowin.net
