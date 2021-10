Continuing a record-breaking year in IPOs, online financial services provider Clearwater Analytics made its New York Stock Exchange debut. CEO Sandeep Sahai joined Cheddar’s "Closing Bell" to talk about why this was an opportune time to go public. He noted that the move has signaled the company as a disrupter in the online investment space, which he ultimately believes will help others see the company as an industry leader, and allows it to expand overseas. Sahai also explained that a public company has an easier time hiring global talent, a future in M&A, and can share its success with employees.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO