I might want to go back some day | North State Voices

By Amber Woodward Gravitt
Oroville Mercury-Register
 5 days ago

I finally bought a “real” camera. Like, not the one in my phone. I got it to capture the beauty I see around me every day–before it’s all gone. I’m not very well traveled, but in my twenties I took off solo to live and work in Japan for a while, running through loads of 35mm film. I’ve got pictures of the famous Kinkaku-ji temple in Kyoto, those crazy crosswalks in rush-hour Tokyo, and Mount Fuji from the window of the bullet train, sure–but I also have the old samurai quarter in the historic town where I lived, my comically matchbox-sized apartment, and the ancient temple tucked away in the mountains where I saw an actual mummy. The resulting thick photo albums are here to take me back anytime I’m craving a Japan fix. The island of Honshu could disappear into the sea and I’d still have it packed away in a big green Rubbermaid storage box.

