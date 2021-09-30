I might want to go back some day | North State Voices

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When did you know it was time to replace your couch? For me, it was when the hand-me-down sofa that I got after my brother’s move to California began to swallow up anyone who sat on it. The frame was so old and broken that if you sat in a specific spot, you’d sink into it like loose change. It served me and my family well over the years, but it was definitely beyond time for it to go. In my darkest hour of couch shopping, furniture brand Albany Park presented me with the opportunity to test a piece from one of their collections, and it took me 0.002 seconds to select the Kova Sofa.

