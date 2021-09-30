The Good Life Gets Xbox Demo Today, Comes To Game Pass At Launch

Somewhere in an idealized corner of the English countryside is the small village of Rainy Woods. It’s a cozy little place, the kind kids move away from and adults want to get back to, and it’s also got more than its share of secrets. At night the residents all turn into cats or dogs, which seems to be at odds with Rainy Woods’ reputation as being “The happiest town in the world”. Or maybe being able to turn into a responsibility-free animal at night is why it’s such a happy place; it’s all part of the mystery. Photojournalist Naomi Hayward is on assignment in Rainy Woods to cover the town and open up its mysteries, but instead of an observer she’s become a participant, turning into a cat or dog (player’s choice) and using their abilities to get to the bottom of things, especially the inevitable murder.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO