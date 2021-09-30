CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Life Gets Xbox Demo Today, Comes To Game Pass At Launch

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Life, the bizarre photography mystery game by Deadly Premonition mastermind Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro and his team at White Owls, has a demo on Xbox Game Pass available now. The crowdfunded game recently got a release date of October 15 after several years of development and multiple delays. The demo is good news for those wary about the title after its bumpy development cycle, and Xbox fans can rest even easier knowing it’s launching to Game Pass on day one.

