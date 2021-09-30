CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIM leads charge for national cloud hub

By Ken Wieland
Light Reading
Cover picture for the articleItaly, no stranger to ambitious infrastructure collaboration projects, is cooking up another adventurous public-private partnership scheme. Dubbed the national strategic hub (NSH), the lead promotor is Telecom Italia (TIM). The aim of NSH is to provide infrastructure for cloud-based management of public administration data and applications by "pooling the partners' specific expertise and the best Italian and international technologies."

