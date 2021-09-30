TIM leads charge for national cloud hub
Italy, no stranger to ambitious infrastructure collaboration projects, is cooking up another adventurous public-private partnership scheme. Dubbed the national strategic hub (NSH), the lead promotor is Telecom Italia (TIM). The aim of NSH is to provide infrastructure for cloud-based management of public administration data and applications by "pooling the partners' specific expertise and the best Italian and international technologies."www.lightreading.com
