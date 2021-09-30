TIM leads charge for national cloud hub

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia targets Industry 4.0; Deutsche Telekom exploits 5G in the factory; Thales teams up with Google for cloud services. Eutelsat, the France-based satellite company, has raised its stake in Britain's OneWeb from 17.6% to 22.9%, shelling out $165 million to make it happen. Just last week Eutelsat shareholders rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from Patrick Drahi, the billionaire controlling shareholder in operator Altice. OneWeb itself has a somewhat turbulent history: It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2020 before being resurrected by an unlikely combination of the UK government and Bharti boss Sunil Mittal. (See Eutelsat grounds Drahi's takeover bid and OneWeb new chapter with northern hemisphere push.)

