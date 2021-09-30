CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police failings lead to official public safety warning for Greater Manchester

By Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwspQ_0cChoFar00
Police officers on patrol in Manchester.

Inspectors have issued an unprecedented warning about public safety in Greater Manchester after finding serious failings in the region’s police force – four years after the alarm was first raised.

The inspector of constabulary said he was deeply concerned that Greater Manchester police (GMP) was failing vulnerable victims of crime, with some waiting days or weeks for a response.

In the first warning of its kind, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said on Thursday: “It has now reached the point where we are concerned about public safety in Greater Manchester.”

Such warnings are only issued when inspectors discover “significant service failures or risks to public safety”. The HMICFRS confirmed that this was the first time such an alert had been made about a metropolitan police force in England or Wales.

It came after inspectors found huge delays in GMP’s response to victims and a huge backlog of emergency calls.

The troubled force, which has been in special measures for nearly a year, attended under a third of incidents that should be responded to within an hour, the watchdog found, with some victims left waiting days for a response. GMP is the biggest police force in England and Wales outside London.

Andy Cooke, inspector of constabulary, said he was deeply concerned that GMP had “consistently failed to make significant improvements in how it responds to vulnerable victims of crime”.

He said inspections had been carried out on GMP in 2019, 2020 and in the past few weeks. He concluded the force had not sufficiently addressed concerns first raised by HMICFRS in 2017.

The latest HMICFRS report into GMP said the force had a “significant” backlog of 2,700 emergency calls from the public and that it was failing to in effect prioritise the most vulnerable.

It said: “We reviewed a number of incidents where vulnerable people were at risk and found that there were significant delays before the police attended. The force attends under a third of incidents that should be responded to within an hour.

“Some victims wait for several days, in some cases over a week, and in most cases, the force doesn’t contact the victim to explain that there is a delay. Some of these incidents had been closed without any police response being deployed.”

GMP is in special measures after an earlier inspection report found that it had failed to record 80,000 crimes – one in five of all reported offences – in the year to June 2020.

Stephen Watson, who took over as chief constable of GMP in May 2021, said: “We recognise and accept HMICFRS’ findings about our continued weaknesses, which follows a routine inspection. These describe a quality of service which is not yet where we want it to be and which I know is far from what the people of Greater Manchester deserve.

“For this simple fact I humbly apologise. I am truly sorry for every time we have not met the needs of victims of crime. I can assure you that our top priority is to keep people safe.”

Inspectors said GMP were failing to grasp the level of demand it faces and was often relying on officers working overtime, or diverting them from other tasks, to respond to calls from the public.

They said the workload was “significantly adversely affecting control room staff” with high levels of sickness and staff feeling “stressed and unsupported”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer sacked over relationship with vulnerable woman

A police officer has been sacked for having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. PC Sean Ford of Dorset Police, began the relationship after taking a statement from the woman in connection to a police investigation. It’s understood that he knew the woman for several years before the incident. The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct during a two-day day disciplinary hearing and was dismissed.The hearing heard PC Ford posed as a “knight in shining armour” after visiting the woman’s home to interview her and take a statement following allegations of abuse.Dorset Police said PC Ford had breached...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhamero West: Greater Manchester Police refers itself to watchdog

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has referred itself to the police watchdog over the death of a teenager. Rhamero West, 16, was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets in Old Trafford on 9 September. A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yale Daily News

Public Safety committee approves purchase of technology for police accountability

Staff Reporter & Contributing Reporter & Contributing Reporter. On Tuesday, the Board of Alders Public Safety Committee unanimously approved an NHPD proposal to purchase new equipment including body cameras, dashboard cameras and tasers. According to NHPD Acting Chief Renee Dominguez, the proposed purchases for body cameras and dashboard cameras are...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Manchester Police#Uk#Hmicfrs#Gmp
BBC

Greater Manchester universities aim to drive change

The universities in Greater Manchester have signed a flagship agreement to try to drive social and economic change. They have made the pledge with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and the region's 10 local authorities. They will focus on several areas - jobs and growth, the digital economy, net...
EDUCATION
BBC

Trafford Park surfing lagoon to be built in Greater Manchester

A £60m surfing lagoon is set to be built in land-locked Greater Manchester. It is hoped surfers will be riding the waves at the inland Modern Surf venue near the Trafford Centre by 2023. The site, off Barton Dock Road in Trafford Park, will also have a cafe, pop-up beach...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cressida Dick orders independent review into ‘standards and culture’ at Met police after Wayne Couzens case

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has ruled out resigning following the sentencing of an officer for raping and murdering Sarah Everard.Dame Cressida Dick, the most senior police officer in England and Wales, said she wanted the force to regain the public’s trust and announced a review of “standards and culture”.There have been calls for her resignation over the Everard case, as well as following an inquiry that branded Scotland Yard “institutionally corrupt” in June and the conviction of another officer as a member of a neo-Nazi terrorist group.The Metropolitan Police was also heavily criticised during the Black Lives Matter protests following...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Priti Patel announces inquiry into Wayne Couzens and ‘wider issues across policing’

Priti Patel has announced an inquiry into how Sarah Everard’s murderer was allowed to remain in the police and “wider issues” raised by the case.Addressing the Conservative Party conference, the home secretary said the killing had “exposed unimaginable failures in policing”.“It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime,” she added.“The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer. We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.“I can confirm today, there will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
BBC

Woman found dead in Leicester home named by police

A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hospitals inquiry: Dad claims son given 'secret' supply of drugs

The father of a boy being treated for cancer said he believed his child was given a "secret" supply of disease-prevention drugs when a hospital had hygiene concerns. David Campbell's son was treated at two flagship hospitals in Glasgow in 2018. Mr Campbell told the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry his son...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘My son was talking and now he’s stopped’: Modern slavery victims’ children let down by authorities, report finds

Thousands of children of modern slavery victims are being profoundly let down by the authorities in the UK, a report has found.Crisis charity Hestia said children who went on to suffer stark intergenerational trauma were being “overlooked, misunderstood, and forgotten” by public agencies.Researchers, who looked at the experiences of mothers who are modern slavery survivors and their children who are being supported by Hestia, found there are at least 5,000 children of modern slavery victims in the UK. Many of the children were born as a by-product of rape and sexual exploitation, or were present when their mothers were sexually...
KIDS
The Independent

‘It isn’t fit for animals’: Asylum seekers forced to sleep in 24-bed hostel rooms despite coronavirus risk

Hundreds of asylum seekers have been placed in a hostel where they are forced to share bedrooms crammed with multiple triple bunk beds despite the risk of coronavirus spreading, The Independent has learned.Around 500 men are currently staying at a hostel in Southwark, south London, despite the local council having deemed the facility unsafe to house rough sleepers last year due to the inability to maintain social distancing.A Covid outbreak at the site in recent weeks has led to a number of people being infected. The Home Office would not disclose how many. Residents have reported incidents where their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigbendsentinel.com

Marfa police warn public about ‘kidnapping ransom’ spam calls

MARFA – The Marfa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Division are urging West Texas residents to be cautious and not fall prey to a new slew of spam phone calls that are demanding a ransom be paid for a kidnapped family member, after locals reported receiving these phone calls.
MARFA, TX
The Independent

Covid masks could return to schools in ‘contingency plan’ to protect lessons, education secretary hints

Children could be asked to wear Covid face masks in classrooms again if cases of the virus surge over winter, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested.The education secretary said the measure is part of contingency plans being drawn up by his department to ensure lessons continue over the coming months.His comments came after figures published over the weekend suggested one in 20 secondary-age children in England were infected with the virus last week.The Covid rate, which came from Office for National Statistics data, was the highest of any age group reported since the pandemic struck in March 2020.Children are classed as very...
EDUCATION
The Independent

One in three babies at scandal-hit Welsh hospitals could have survived

One in three babies stillborn at two hospitals in South Wales may have survived had it not been for serious clinical mistakes, an independent review has found.The Independent Maternity Oversight Panel found major failings in 21 out of 63 cases at two hospitals run by the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.It also found the views of expectant mothers were often ignored by medical staff and they felt they could not share their concerns.Staff were also criticised for their insensitivity, with one parent telling the authors they were told by staff: “You had best see him now while he’s at...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy