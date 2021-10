ERIE, Pa. – The D’Youville women’s volleyball team fell to Gannon in non-conference action on Tuesday evening in straight sets. The Golden Knights, who received votes in this week’s AVCA poll, took the sets by scores of 25-7, 25-15, and 25-10. The night started well for the Saints. Back-to-back aces from Emma Wlostowski and a kill from Nathalya Rocha gave the Saints a quick 3-0 lead. The Saints led 4-1 before the Golden Knights went on a 7-0 run to take an 8-4 lead. Gannon didn’t look back in the opening set.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO