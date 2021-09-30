CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Gertie L. McBride

Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

DIANA — A graveside service for Mrs. Gertie L. McBride, 94, of Diana, is scheduled for 11AM, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Eagle Creek Cemetery, with Brother Donald Bean officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at 10AM at the cemetery. Gertie passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Longview. Gertie was born November 4, 1926 in Coffeeville, Texas to Henry and Leoloa Morrison. Ms. Gertie worked for 30 years at Blue Buckle Manufacturing in Marshall, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James T. McBride, daughter, Dot Hankins and son, Jim McBride. Gertie is survived by her daughter Sharon Jones and husband Dennis, grandchildren; Cindy Hooten and husband William, Clint Jones, Robby Benson and wife Kim, Michael Benson and wife Laura, Marcie Hunt and husband Scott, Jarrod McBride, 11 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great-grandchildren.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

