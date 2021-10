Insurgency: Sandstorm Is Ready To Bring Realistic Combat To Consoles In Late September. The world of war simulators in video games has grown massively and although games such as Call of Duty and Battlefield are at the forefront, many games have found a niche as a more realistic, tactical shooter and Insurgency: Sandstorm surely fits the bill. Insurgency: Sandstorm is a sequel to Insurgency and released in 2018 as a team-based, tactical FPS with a focus on objective based play. Focus Entertainment and New World Interactive have confirmed that Insurgency: Sandstorm will be launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 29th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO